From digital highlighters to charging ports: Here are 12 gadget deals

It doesn’t need to be a holiday for you to score mega discounts. In fact, you can soothe your retail shopping urge and splurge on these unique deals without leaving the comfort of your computer chair. Not that you need an excuse to spend your hard-earned cash, but it is tax season, after all. Whether you’re expecting a huge return or you’re unbelievably stressed thinking about those cryptocurrency transactions you made this year, retail therapy is here to help.

Double-walled and made of premium stainless steel, this insulated koozie works with all your favorite seltzer brands or other skinny 12-ounce cans. Its silicone non-slip base even helps to keep your drink from tipping over from a slight nudge. Grab one in your choice of five color options for only $14.99 (regularly $19).

If you’ve always wanted to be able to do push-ups, this grip training bundle could be the help you need. It includes an adjustable handgrip up to 88 pounds and a pair of rotating push-up bars to train your forearm flexors and extensors and keep your wrists safe from grueling upper-body workouts. Get the bundle for just $44.99 (regularly $99) for a limited time.

Our top pick for a soda maker, the Drinkmate is a low-profile gadget that carbonates any beverage — from water to juice to tea — quickly and easily. It comes with a 60-liter CO2 cylinder, so you can start your sparkling process right away, no electricity or batteries necessary. Get it on sale for $99.99 (regularly $115).

From the same folks who make the smart fridge deodorizer, the Gotek Portable Shoe Deodorizer and Sterilizer is designed to knock out 99.97 percent of bacteria in and on your shoes. Just put one side of the device in each shoe, enclose them in a bag, and press the button for up to 16 hours of fresh, bacteria-free footwear. Get it on sale for $96.95 for a limited time.

Golfers, this laser rangefinder’s P.A.T. (Pin Acquisition Technology) and slope mode help to give you precise distance measurements on the course in a sleek, compact design. It’s designed to lock onto the pin up to 275 yards away, magnify up to 6x within a five to 800-yard range, and deliver superior accuracy within one yard. Usually $249, it’s on sale for $229.99 for a limited time.

Eliminate the bulky power strips and extension cables surrounding your outlets with this streamlined charging station. Black, glossy, and about the size of a coaster, the ChargeHub X7 is designed with equally spaced USB ports that can deliver power to seven hungry devices at once. Get it for just $44.99 (regularly $59.99) when you use the code LIMITLESS25 at checkout.

Featured numerous times before, the VentiFresh Plus a UV catalyst core and UV-C light, inspired by NASA’s photocatalyst tech, to destroy odors and produce clean air. It can be used near the cat’s litter box, a bathroom, a shoe closet, a gym bag, or a fridge. It’s usually $84, but you can snag it on sale for only $58.99 for a limited time.

A futuristic way to take notes, the Scanmarker Air wirelessly transfers printed text into an app or web browser 30 times faster than manually typing it. Just highlight words and phrases as you normally would, and in seconds, the Scanmarker reads it and transports it to MS Word, Excel, Gmail, Facebook, and others, so you can edit it as you please. Save 20% for a limited time and get the new-school highlighter for just $110.

Designed for easy setup and hands-off use, this spotlight is powered by the sunlight and requires no unnecessary wiring. When it detects even the slightest of movements within a 120-degree field of view, it instantly blasts its five bright LEDs for clear illumination. Save 19% and outfit your home with one for only $24.99.

Instantly jump-start any 8.5-liter gas and 6.0-liter diesel engine vehicles up to 60 times on a single charge with this advanced car battery jump starter. With its LED screen, you’ll have the speed of charge, battery level, error indicator, and other essential info at your fingertips. It’s on sale for just $119.99 (regularly $129) and even packs a built-in USB-A port, USB-C port, and 12V DC port for juicing up your hungry gadgets on the go.

The advanced IQbuds² combine the functions of hearing aids with wireless earbuds to give you a listening experience personalized to your custom hearing profile, assessed through the compatible app. They’re also equipped with advanced noise cancellation and ambient sound control to elevate your songs and podcasts. Get a pair for $474.99 (regularly $499).

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, these smart heated accessories are designed to keep your fingers and toes toasty throughout the winter. Battery-powered and rechargeable through USB, you can enjoy customized heat for up to 50 hours on a single charge. Snag a set for $435 — a savings of 17%.

