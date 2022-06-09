From Flying Blind to Unparalleled Success: Kay Hall Outlines Her Unique Journey in Her Upcoming Book Becoming FlyWithKay

Releasing July 31st in Hardcover, Softcover, and eBook on Amazon, Becoming FlyWithKay Documents Kay Hall’s Up’s and Down’s While Discovering Social Media Success

RICHMOND, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Anyone who is on social media, especially TikTok has probably seen her at one point or another: the spunky young blonde pilot who documents her travel in her airplane “Lil Red“. Since 2020, Kay Hall has established a notable name for herself on social media, with over 1.9 million followers on TikTok, and almost 100K on Instagram. However, success on social media has not come without its fair share of challenges. In her upcoming book Becoming FlyWithKay, Kay Hall brings readers behind the curtain of social media success, shedding a light on her journey, her struggles, her experience, and what she has learned along the way.

It is widely understood that social media can be both a blessing and a curse, and no one knows this better than Kay. After losing her job as a flight instructor as the pandemic hit the United States, Kay pivoted to documenting her solo flying adventures on social media to both keep her busy and continue building her career amid adversity. Shortly after, her social media career began to take flight — but at a cost.

Releasing July 31st in hardcover, softcover, and as an eBook on Amazon, Becoming FlyWithKay is the first book of its kind, documenting the pitfalls and problems of growing on a platform from the perspective of a rising social star. Needless to say, social media is saturated with bullies, noise, bots, haters, stalkers, and pretty much anything in between. Determined to rise, Kay has kept her nose up as she continues to soar above the clouds, and the noise. Becoming FlyWithKay is an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her unique travel and lifestyle niche, her mindset, and her unmatched tenacity.

“My fans don’t hate me, my followers do! The struggle to get followers and make it on social media was much harder than I could have imagined when starting out. Things like getting recognized for the first time, my first viral video, haters, and pushing through against all odds, you’ll find it here! If you or someone you know are looking to, “Make It,” on social media, this will give you an idea of what to expect and a guide on how to achieve it. If you just want to be entertained, there are a lot of great stories I think you’ll enjoy too.” – Kay Hall, Author

Through proof of concept, dedication to transparency, and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed, Kay Hall’s purpose-driven vision will come to fruition when Becoming FlyWithKay releases on July 31st.

About Kay Hall

Kay Hall is an entrepreneur, pilot, author, social media influencer, and Founder of FlyWithKay, a social media company. Kay Hall started FlyWithKay on TikTok during the pandemic. She had lost her job as a flight instructor as things were shutting down, so her family bought her an airplane to continue building hours toward a career as an airline pilot. During this time, she began documenting her flights, going LIVE (TikTok), and quickly built a following that would change her life forever. Now, with over 1.9 million followers on TikTok and almost 100K on Instagram, Kay Hall is gearing up to release Becoming FlyWithKay, a purpose-driven book designed to shed a light on the trials and triumphs of a rising social media star.

