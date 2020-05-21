From Iron Man to the helicarrier, you’ll definitely want to assemble these new Lego Marvel Avengers sets (exclusive)

Avengers, assemble… these new Marvel-themed Lego playsets that is. One year after the release of the Infinity Saga-capping Avengers: Endgame, the toy brick company is celebrating Marvel’s mightiest team with a new line of sets inspired by scenes from the four Avengers films — but with a few new twists. (All sets will be available at Target in June.)

For example, the “Wrath of Loki” building kit recreates the Avengers vs. Loki fight that closes out the original 2012 team-up. Iron Man, Thor and Hulk are joined by Captain Marvel in this particular version of the fight, and Carol brought her speedy red jet to keep Loki from escaping on his green glider. (Not to be confused with the green glider used by a certain Spider-Man villain.) This 223-piece set retails for a cool $59.99.

Lego also busts out an Avengers: Age of Ultron callback with Iron Man’s Hulkbuster outfit. The set comes with two Iron Man minifigs, each of which can sit easily in the plus-sized armor. Instead of the hard-punching Hulk, ol’ Shellhead is facing off against two agents from the Hydra-affiliated science group, Advanced Idea Mechanics. The 456-piece set retails for $39.99.

Almost all of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s helicarriers plunged from the skies in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but the Avengers’ ride is looking A-OK in this 1,224-piece behemoth. Your team of minifigs — if you choose to accept them — are Nick Fury, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor and Black Widow (RIP) and they’re squaring off against the mental mastermind M.O.D.O.K. You can fly the Helicarrier home for a cool $119.99.

Bring the fight back to Avengers HQ with the Avengers Tower Battle, an all-out brawl that features the return of Captain America’s No. 1 nemesis, the Red Skull. Cap himself is apparently taking a time out from this rematch, though: the dynamic duo of Iron Man and Black Widow are defending Avengers Tower on their own. This five-story set retails for $89.99.