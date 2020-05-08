From ‘Scoob!’ and ‘Perry Mason’ to HBO Max and ‘King of Staten Island,’ here’s your streaming guide to the summer’s movies and TV shows

Even as summertime approaches, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that your living room will be your main source for entertainment. With most movie theaters still shut down, Hollywood has postponed its entire slate of summer blockbusters, and film festivals and outdoor events have also been canceled. As a result, a number of mainstream and independent features are bypassing the big screen for on-demand releases, following in the footsteps of Universal’s successful Trolls World Tour launch. But those feature films will be entering a crowded at-home marketplace that includes a plethora of documentaries, TV shows and limited-run series all hoping to become the next Tiger King-style streaming sensation. Here’s Yahoo Entertainment’s curated preview of everything you can stream this summer.

Go inside Amy Schumer’s home kitchen as the comedian and new mom gets a crash course in preparing poached eggs, pasta dishes and pork sausage with the help of her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer. And yes, the baby makes a cameo.

Get a taste of basic baking training with Food Network’s latest competitive reality series, featuring Martha Stewart as the ultimate drill sergeant. Each episode features six home bakers going head-to-head in various challenges, while Stewart looks on providing a mixture of disapproving looks and encouraging words.

Drunk History meet Drug History: funny people like Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman and Paul Scheer share trippy stories about hallucinatory trips from the past and present. Bliss out on the hilarious re-enactments and far-out animation.

Netflix’s six-part series explores the media’s role in how true crime stories are investigated and solved… or not. Produced by George Clooney, the list of cases includes Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich — who was convicted on corruption charges and recently had his sentenced commuted by President Trump — and Amadou Diallo, whose 1999 shooting by four NYPD officers inspired the Bruce Springsteen song, “American Skin (41 Shots).”

Broadchurch fans, get ready for your next British crime obsession. Martin Freeman stars as a detective who risks professional ruin while trying to solve the disappearance of a 22-year-old girl.

Return to the bunker with an all-new — and fully interactive — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt adventure. Guest stars Daniel Radcliffe, Johnny Knoxville and Amy Sedaris join the fun as Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and Titus (Tituss Burgess) attempt to find other girls who fell prey to the charms of Jon Hamm’s Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne. But the viewers are the real stars, as they get to decide what the characters do next.

Catherine the Great gets a Marie Antoinette makeover — the Sofia Coppola version — in a stylish re-telling of her life story. Frequent Coppola collaborator, Elle Fanning, plays the Russian monarch, while Nicholas Hoult is her arranged husband-to-be, Emperor Peter.

The Scooby gang gets an all-new origin story in a computer-animated feature that pits them against super-villain Dick Dastardly (voiced by Jason Isaacs) and his plan to unleash the “dogpocalypse.” Expect additional Hanna-Barbera characters to pop up in the film, that’s going straight to on-demand platforms after the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the theatrical release.

Kristen Stewart delivers a striking performance as ‘60s screen icon Jean Seberg in Benedict Andrews’s period drama, which focuses on her political awakening and subsequent investigation by the FBI. Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Vince Vaughn round out the supporting cast.

Set on the mean streets of Provincetown, Mass., the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced Hightown stars Monica Raymond as a Fishery Service Agent who gets involved in a heroin-related murder investigation. She also deals with her own addictions to alcohol, one-night stands and general insubordinate behavior.

Snowpiercer (May 17, TNT)

After numerous behind-the-scenes delays, the TV adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 cult favorite is finally on track to hit the airwaves. Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly and Mickey Sumner play passengers on the titular train, which travels on an endless loop through the frozen wasteland previously known as Earth.

Dead Still (May 18, Acorn TV)

Set against the backdrop of 19th century Ireland, a skilled photographer revives his failing business by taking pictures of the recently deceased. Meanwhile, a local detective notices some disturbing connections between the cadavers that are being preserved on film.

Stargirl (May 18, DC Universe)

Geoff Johns adapted his own Stargirl run for DC Universe’s latest original series, featuring former Nickelodeon star Brec Bassinger as the cosmic staff-wielding heroine. Luke Wilson plays her stepfather, and Starman sidekick, Pat Dugan a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E.

Ben Platt: Live at Radio City Music Hall (May 20, Netflix)

The Tony-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen brings the house down at the legendary New York venue. Rockettes not included.

The 100 (May 20, The CW)

The CW’s post-apocalyptic drama approaches its endgame with the premiere of the 16-episode final season. You can bet that the mystery of Octavia’s disappearance will be addressed off the top.

AKA Jane Roe (May 22, FX; May 23, FX on Hulu)

Legal history remembers her as “Jane Roe.” Her real name was Norma McCorvey, whose landmark Supreme Court abortion case is still being adjudicated in the public sphere today. Nick Sweeney’s new documentary features never-before-seen interviews with McCorvey, who died in 2017.

Homecoming (May 22, Amazon Prime)

Janelle Monáe replaces Julia Roberts for the second season of Amazon’s podcast-derived series. The singing sensation plays an amnesiac who goes on a Jason Bourne-like odyssey to discover her identity… and confront the shadowy Geist Group.

The Lovebirds (May 22, Netflix)

Newly buff funnyman, Kumail Nanjiani, partners with Issa Rae for an action comedy about a couple whose relationship is tested when they become accidental witnesses to a murder. The movie also re-teams Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously helmed 2017’s Sundance darling, The Big Sick.

Military Wives (May 22, VOD)

The latest crowd-pleaser from The Full Monty director, Peter Cattaneo, stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Catastrophe’s Sharon Hogan as military spouses who form a choir while their husbands are on the frontlines in Afghanistan. The film premiered to strong reviews and word of mouth at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26, Netflix)

After putting the stand-up comedy world on notice with the blockbuster special, Nanette, the Australian comic and author returns with some all-new material. Named for her dog, Douglas takes a self-described “hammer to the patriarchy” in spectacular fashion.

HBO Max (May 27)

WarnerMedia joins the streaming wars with an all-new service that will feature original content alongside ever-popular library shows like Friends and The Sopranos. At launch, new series will include Love Life (Anna Kendrick’s answer to Sex and the City); Legendary, the ultimate competitive voguing series; and the documentary, On the Record, which explores sexual abuse within the music industry.

Anna Kendrick stars in the new HBO Max series, Love Life. (Photo: HBO Max) More

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (May 27, ABC)

The Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. were there for the beginning of Marvel Television… and now the team is turning off the lights. As future Marvel shows head to Disney+ under the umbrella of Kevin Feige and tied directly into the MCU continuity, S.H.I.E.L.D. wraps up its seven-season run with the final adventures of Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson — or, at least, his android counterpart — and butt-kickers Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen).

Central Park (May 29, Apple TV+)

Josh Gad co-created and heads up the all-star vocal cast of Apple’s animated series, which follows an eccentric family who live in Central Park. Not by Central Park… in Central Park. Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci also lend their pipes to the series, which boasts the same creative team behind the Fox favorite, Bob’s Burgers.

The High Note (May 29, VOD)

Real-life descendent of music royalty, Tracee Ellis Ross, plays a superstar singer whose career woes are bringing her back down to Earth. Enter Dakota Johnson as her personal assistant and aspiring record producer who sees a path back to the top of the charts.

Ramy (May 29, Hulu)

Fresh off his surprise Golden Globe win in January, Ramy Youssef’s acclaimed Hulu series returns for a second season, which finds his alter ego exploring questions of faith and friendship.

Space Force (May 29, Netflix)

Former Office mates Greg Daniels and Steve Carell reunite for a new comedy playing off of President Trump’s stated desire to launch a “Space Force.” Carell plays the U.S. general tasked with making POTUS’s unlikely dream an awkward reality, and his roll call of subordinates include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Tawny Newsome.

Laurel Canyon (May 31, EPIX)

Take a guided tour of the tuneful Los Angeles canyon where recording giants like Joni Mitchell, Linda Rondstadt and The Doors made some of their most memorable sounds. Alison Eastwood directed the two-part documentary, which features new interviews with the likes of Mickey Dolenz, Michelle Phillips and Graham Nash.

Quiz (May 31, AMC)

Oscar-nominated director Stephen Frears helms England’s answer to the Robert Redford film, Quiz Show. Based on a true story, Quiz stars Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford as Major and Diane Ingram, who came up with a plan to cheat their way to a million dollars on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Dirty John (June 2, USA)

Season 2 of USA’s anthology true crime series rewinds to the 1980s to dramatize the infamous Betty Broderick story. Amanda Peet plays Betty, whose happy suburban life with husband Dan (Christian Slater) unravels with a divorce, followed by a double murder.

Fuller House (June 2, Netflix)

The Tanners bid farewell for a second time as the sequel series to the beloved 1980s sitcom ends its five-season run. Remember: Everywhere you look, there’s a heart and a hand to hold onto.

Spelling the Dream (June 3, Netflix)

Sam Rega’s documentary explores the remarkable 12-year winning streak of Indian-American contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with commentary by prominent second-generation Southeast Asian Americans like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Hari Kondabolu.

Trackers (June 5, Cinemax)

Cinemax is the U.S. home for this South African-made thriller based on Deon Meyer’s novel of the same name. Over the course of six episodes, the separate stories of a middle-aged journalist, an ex-Special Forces fighter, an intelligence officer and a corporate type intertwine in gripping fashion.

Dear… (June 5, Apple TV+)

Documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler oversees this 10-part series, which profiles celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Spike Lee via letters penned by the men and women whose lives have been impacted by their work.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (June 5, Showtime)

The long-running reality series makes its Showtime debut with an all-new All Stars edition that brings back some of the fiercest queens from past seasons.

Shirley (June 5, VOD)

Elisabeth Moss plays celebrated novelist Shirley Jackson in Josephine Decker’s Sundance-award winning drama.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (June 5, Hulu)

If you didn’t get to see the Freestyle Love Supreme rhyme-spitters during their Broadway run, Hulu has you covered. The current members of the hip-hop crew, plus veterans like Hamilton masterminds Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail, look at the past, present and future of the group and lay down some killer beats.

You Don’t Nomi (June 5, VOD)

Nobody puts Nomi in a corner: In the run-up to the 25th anniversary of Paul Verhoeven’s Showgirls, Jeffery McHale’s new documentary explores the film’s long, strange trip from theatrical pariah to cult favorite. It definitely doesn’t suck.

Aviva (June 12, VOD)

Boaz Yakin’s semi-autobiographical film chronicles the romantic beginning and tumultuous end of a relationship between two artists — both of whom are played by a man and a woman. Throughout the film, they move back and forth between genders as the arc of their romance rises and falls.

Artemis Fowl (June 12, Disney+)

Kenneth Branagh’s franchise-launching adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s bestselling YA series bypasses theaters for a Disney+ debut. Ferdia Shaw plays the titular tween genius whose super-villain father (Colin Farrell) goes missing, which serves as the beginning to an awfully big adventure.

Crossing Swords (June 12, Hulu)

Go medieval with a new animated series from two of the producers behind Robot Chicken. Nicholas Hoult voices a peg-sized peasant who gets a taste of the royal life when he nabs a gig as a squire at a castle where conspiracy is always on the menu.

Da 5 Bloods (June 12, Netflix)

Spike Lee’s latest joint follows four Vietnam War veterans — Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr. — who return to the nation where they fought and saw friends die, including their squad leader, played by Chadwick Boseman. Don’t be surprised if Lee makes a return trip to the Oscars next year.

The King of Staten Island (June 12, VOD)

Judd Apatow’s latest comedy features Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson in a semi-autobiographical account of his Staten Island youth. Marisa Tomei heads up a typically A-list Apatow supporting cast that also includes Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, Pamela Adlon and Bel Powley.

Helter Skelter (June 14, EPIX)

Quentin Tarantino had his turn — now Lesley Chilcott tells the real story of Charlie Manson in a new six-part docuseries about the cult leader that features previously unseen interviews and archival footage. Warning: there’s no happy ending this time around.

The Great Debate (June 18, Syfy)

Comedian Baron Vaughn hosts a panel show that poses the most important questions of our day — questions like, “The Empire Strikes Back or The Last Jedi?”; “Who wins in a fight between Catwoman and Black Cat?”; and “Are you a Picard or a Riker?” A rotating crew of guests get their geek on to help the rest of us get through our first Comic Con-free summer.

Love, Victor (June 19, Hulu)

The spinoff series of 2018’s big-screen romance, Love, Simon, stars Michael Cimino as Victor — a high-school student on the verge of coming out of the closet and eager to find romance. He’ll have some help from Simon himself (Nick Robinson), who narrates the show and is happy to offer advice to the new guy on the block.

7500 (June 19, Amazon Prime)

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Joseph Gordon-Levitt headline a major motion picture, but the Looper star is front and center again in Patrick Vollrath’s thriller as the co-pilot of a crowded European flight who has to take command of the aircraft during a hostage situation.

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (June 19, Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi goes on a cross-country trip to meet some of the top chefs who have diversified America’s culinary palate. Each episode focuses on different immigrant groups, and the ways that their culture informs the foods they prepare.

The Chi (June 21, Showtime)

Return to Chicago’s South Side in the third season of Lena Waithe’s acclaimed slice-of-life drama. Original star, Jason Mitchell, won’t be back this season in the wake of allegations of inappropriate on-set behavior.

NOS4A2 (June 21, AMC)

Zachary Quinto’s modern-day vampire Charlie Manx is on the road again in Season 2 of the horror series based on Joe Hill’s 2013 novel. Fortunately, rebel teen heroine Victoria (Ashleigh Cummings) is still throwing up plenty of roadblocks in his way.

Perry Mason (June 21, HBO)

Matthew Rhys goes from super-spy to super-private eye in HBO’s origin story for the legal eagle that Raymond Burr made famous. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the series explores Mason’s pre-courtroom years as a P.I. and the colorful characters he encounters while pounding the pavement, including a charismatic preacherwoman (Tatiana Maslany) and a troubled attorney (John Lithgow).

Yellowstone (June 21, Paramount)

Lost heartthrob Josh Holloway joins the ensemble of Kevin Costner’s modern-day Western as a land developer looking to put an airport in the middle of Costner’s slice of big sky country. Season 3 features two other notable cast additions, both of whom have Western connections: Eden Brolin, daughter of No Country For Old Men star, Josh Brolin, and Jennifer Landon, daughter of Little House on the Prairie’s Michael Landon.

Isolation Stories (June 23, BritBox)

Take a look at life in lockdown across the pond via BritBox’s new series of quarantine stories. The behind-the-scenes story is almost as interesting as the on-screen drama, as the actors filmed themselves with small cameras while the crew gave directions remotely.

Athlete A (June 24, Netflix)

Two years ago, disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was effectively sentenced to life in prison for decades of sexual assault crimes against the Olympians in his care. The documentary Athlete A explores how he evaded discovery for so long via the moving testimony of the victims he harmed, including Maggie Nichols — the first person to report his abuse.

Maggie Nichols in the documentary Athlete A. (Photo: Netflix) More

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (June 28, HBO)

Before she died suddenly in 2016, true crime author Michelle McNamara almost cracked the long-unsolved case of the Golden State Killer. Her posthumously published book — as well as her own notes and recordings — provides the basis for this six-part documentary that explores the killer’s crimes, as well as McNarama’s own obsession with the story.

Hanna (July 3, Amazon Prime)

Esme Creed-Miles returns as the CIA-created teen super-soldier in the second season of Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Joe Wright’s 2011 film. This year, Hanna takes another escapee under her wing to turn the tables on their trainers.

The Truth (July 3, VOD)

It’s a true international affair as two French acting legends — Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche — team up in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s latest drama, which also stars American slacker icon, Ethan Hawke.

Outcry (July 6, Showtime)

Showtime’s five-part documentary chronicles the case of Greg Kelley, a high school football sensation who received a 25-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy before being exonerated in 2019.

Tough As Nails (July 8, CBS)

Longtime Amazing Race host, Phil Keoghan, gets to stay in one place on his newest reality series, which puts the spotlight on everyday laborers competing in everyday tasks.

The Old Guard (July 10, Netflix)

Gina Prince-Bythewood co-writes and and directs Charlize Theron’s latest foray into kick-ass action, which also happens to be her first Netflix star vehicle. The former Furiosa plays Andy, an immortal mercenary whose latest mission is to protect the secret of her own longevity from those who want to profit from it.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlize Theron and Luca Marinelli star in the Netflix action movie The Old Guard. (Photo: Aimee Spinks/Netflix) More

Relic (July 10, VOD)

Visit a haunted house without leaving your couch. The Sundance-approved directorial debut of Natalie Erika James stars Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote as a mother and daughter who visit their family’s country estate where something wicked lurks.

Peacock (July 15)

Originally set to launch with the Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal’s streaming service — which will have both free and premium subscription tiers — will debut with an extensive library of shows and movies ranging from Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live to the entire Real Housewives and Despicable Me franchises. Upcoming original shows include a Saved by the Bell reboot, the sci-fi series Brave New World and Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum as the self-made 1980s celebrity.

Radioactive (July 24, Amazon Prime)

Rosamund Pike plays groundbreaking 19th century scientist Marie Curie in a new biopic directed by Marjane Satrapi. Based on a graphic novel — much like Satrapi’s breakout feature, Persepolis — the film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Sam Riley.

The Rental (July 24, VOD)

Dave Franco makes his directorial debut with a small-scale thriller about two couples whose lakeside vacation takes a tense turn. Franco’s real-life wife, Alison Brie, stars alongside Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand.

Boyz in the Wood (August 7, Amazon Prime)

A camping trip turns into a Scottish Highlands survival story when two killers (Eddie Izzard and Georgie Glen) go all Deliverance on a group of teenage troublemakers. It’s a BYOB trip — as in, bring your own banjo.

Sound of Metal (August 14, Amazon Prime)

When he’s not acting in big movies like Venom and Rogue One, Riz Ahmed lays down some mean beats as one of the U.K.’s best rappers. Darius Marder’s drama, Sound of Metal, takes advantage of his music skills, casting him as a heavy metal drummer whose career is threatened by intermittent hearing loss and a serious heroin addiction.

Tesla (August 21, VOD)

Ethan Hawke and Kyle MacLachlan play dueling inventors Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison respectively in this Sundance-award winner, which also stars Jim Gaffigan and Eve Hewson.

Boys State (August TBD, Apple TV+)

The winner of the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s documentary profiles a Texas political institution, the Texas Boys State. Every year, the organization brings together 17-year-olds from all over the state and lets them create a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Lovecraft Country (August TBD, HBO)

Matt Ruff’s 2016 genre-bending novel gets the HBO treatment courtesy of a producing team that includes Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams and creator Misha Green. Set in the pre-Civil Rights Deep South, the series fuses the horrors of American racial violence with H.P. Lovecraft’s tales of the macabre.

Cursed (Summer TBD, Netflix)

Re-experience the legend of King Arthur as re-imagined in a Netflix series inspired by the illustrated novel from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford plays Nimue — the future Lady in the Lake — who helps young Arthur track down his missing wizard mentor, Merlin.

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind (Summer TBD, VOD)

Learn the history and hear the music of one of Canada’s leading troubadours. Lightfoot appears in the documentary alongside collaborators and fans like Randy Bachman and Alec Baldwin.

The Outpost (Summer TBD, VOD)

Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom play U.S. soldiers defending a small mountain outpost deep in the mountains of Afghanistan. The Rod Lurie-directed film is based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling book about the Battle of Kamdesh — one of the Afghan War’s bloodiest engagements.

