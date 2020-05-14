‘Frozen’ on Broadway Announces Permanent Closing Amid Pandemic

Frozen is coming to a close on Broadway.

The Disney production announced its permanent closure on Thursday (May 14), and is the first production to shut down amid the ongoing global health crisis.

The show first opened on March 22, 2018 at the St. James Theatre.

“Today’s news should be an all hands on deck moment for Governor Cuomo, Mayor De Blasio and Congress. The arts and entertainment sector drives the economy of New York, just like it does in cities and towns across the country. Decisions made in the days and weeks ahead will shape the future of the arts sector for years to come. Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover,” said Actors’ Equity Association’s Mary McColl.

Frozen was a solid performer in its run, routinely grossing 80-90% of box office potential. The week before shutdown, it grossed $798,610 of its $1.2 million potential.

“The permanent closure of Frozen, though, represents a significant new development in the damage done to Broadway by the pandemic and shutdown, the first casualty of a show that had been up, running and healthy before COVID-19 hit the city,” Deadline reports.