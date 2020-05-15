Frugal Friday’s Workwear Report: Clip Pintucked Ruffle-Cuff Blouse – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices

This swiss dot fabric is such a pretty way to incorporate some texture into an outfit. I would pair this blue blouse with navy or light gray bottoms — probably a pencil skirt or some slim-fitting pants to balance out the flounciness of the top. I’d love to see how it looks on an actual human, but I’m seeing more and more websites that seem to be running out of photos taken on real-life models prior to the stay-at-home orders. The mannequin works, but my favorite solution I’ve seen so far was Lou & Grey, where the models appear to be taking selfies at home.

The shirt is $59.50 full price but marked down to $35.70 with the promo code TREAT. It comes in plus sizes 14–26 and regular sizes XXS–XXL. Clip Pintucked Ruffle-Cuff Blouse

