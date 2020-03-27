Frugal Friday’s Workwear Report: Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

As many of us are adjusting to this brave new world of working from home, let’s talk about pants. I’m wrapping up my second week of wearing exclusively leggings, but I think I’m going to have to start transitioning back into real pants for my own mental health. These pull-on skinny jeans are a nice bridge between leggings and actual slacks. They don’t have zippers or buttons, but in this black color, you could wear them to the office in a pinch.

The pants are $29.99 at Amazon and 6pm.com and available in sizes 2–20 in short, medium, and long inseams. They also come in a medium wash, dark wash and wine-colored denim. Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans

This post contains affiliate links and Corporette® may earn commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more details see here. Thank you so much for your support!

Seen a great piece you’d like to recommend? Please e-mail [email protected]