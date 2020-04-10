Frugal Friday’s Workwear Report: V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Blouse – Corporette.com

Our daily workwear reports suggest one piece of work-appropriate attire in a range of prices.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, this leopard print is great for a Friday. The flutter sleeves add a little something to an otherwise basic V-neck tee. This would look great with jeans or leggings if you’re working from home but would also look pretty under a black blazer if you’re in the office. It also comes in a pretty floral print, blue and white stripes, and a solid jade color.

The top is $12–15 at Old Navy, marked down from $32.99, and available in sizes 1X–4X. V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Blouse

This Old Navy top seems to be the same shirt, or a very similar one, in sizes XS–XXL. It’s available in five colors and patterns for $24 (sale price), which comes down to $16.80 once you add it to your cart.

