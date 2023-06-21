Fuel Subsidy Removal: Why FG, States Should Adopt Konn3ct for Virtual Meetings – TechEconomy







As more states announced the reduction of the number of workdays that civil and public servants will have to commute to their workplaces from five days a week to three days, Federal and State governments have been urged to adopt Konn3ct virtual conferencing solution for their remote activities.

Kwara and Edo states recently took proactive steps to reduce the numbers of working days from five to three to reduce the pains and ameliorate the sufferings of civil servants due to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Workers will now work from home two days every week. Similarly, for teachers and parents, their commuting to school will be reduced as Edo state in particular is working on deepening the EdoBEST@Home initiative to create more virtual classrooms, thereby reducing the cost of commuting on parents, teachers and pupils.

Mr. Femi Williams, the Managing Director of the New Waves Eco-Systems, the developer of Konn3ct platform appealed to the Federal Government and state governments to adopt the Konn3ct virtual conferencing platform for its virtual engagements as the National Policy of Virtual Engagement favours indigenous solutions.

The recently adopted National Policy on Virtual Engagements in the federal public institutions seeks to institutionalize frameworks and standards within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government as well as publicly owned companies using virtual engagement as an administrative procedure in service.

This policy which is in line with the Nigeria e-Government masterplan was developed through a consultative process involving the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy towards ensuring its effective implementation across the public service with consequent accrual benefits.

The Head of Service among other things will ensure that virtual meetings and engagements within the public service adopt the best technology available that guarantees versatility, interoperability, and security of government information and data, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Cloud Computing Policy and the Guidelines for Digital Asset Management in Public Institutions.

The head of the civil service will ensure that participants for every virtual meeting are identified, notified, and invited formally within and from other MDAs and those virtual meetings are run on the government’s network for maximum security.

In addition, the Head of Service must ensure that the government-owned hosting platform is considered for confidential meetings so that all virtual engagements are not in breach of government regulations such as the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

The policy also directed the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through NITDA and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to facilitate the development of indigenous cloud-based virtual engagement solutions for use in the public service.

Williams declared that Konn3ct is the only virtual conferencing platform that has met all criteria for the new virtual engagement tool in Federal public institutions.

Konn3ct is the only certified indigenous cloud-based virtual engagement solution in the market today. Konn3ct is registered by NITDA and installed on the Galaxy Backbone, the Federal Government network.

Emeka Okoye, an IT and open government expert said the adoption of Konn3ct as a preferred virtual meeting platform would be groundbreaking because it would enable Nigeria to set agenda for a local collaborative economy that would bring about increased productivity, new ideas, new ventures, and local development.

“Let’s not forget that it will bring down the cost of doing business in both our businesses and government,” he enthused.

According to him, Konn3ct adoption can also increase the use of local clouds and increase data flows to Nigeria as well as encourage local development of technology stacks.

Targeting a fraction of the Indian US$250.222 million video conferencing market, Konn3ct was launched in the Indian market in 2022.

Williams explained his company had made all the required investments to meet all the requirements of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in Federal Public Institutions.

“We are ready to provide a secure, functional, and optimal virtual solution to all meetings and engagements in the federal public service. We are a proudly Nigeria firm and we are already flying the Nigerian flag in the hugely competitive global virtual meeting market,” he enthused.







