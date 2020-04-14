Fugitive Russian oligarch, 51, and his model wife, 38, £1million to the NHS

A fugitive Russian oligarch and his model wife have donated £1million to the NHS to help with the fight against coronavirus.

Ex-banker Andrey Borodin, 51, and socialite Tatiana Korsakova, 38, said brave doctors and nurses deserve the donation, which has been hailed by health bosses as ‘incredible’.

The couple are worth an estimated £410million and bought Britain’s most expensive home on record nine years ago – an 18th century country house near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire priced at £140million.

Ex-banker Andrey Borodin, 51, and his model wife Tatiana Korsakova, 38, are pictured together at The Roundhouse in London in June 2014

The couple bought what was at the time Britain’s most pricey home – an 18th century country house near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, (pictured) for £140million nine years ago

In a statement, the couple said: ‘We sincerely thank the brave and selfless NHS workers for their hard work and commitment.

‘We understand that there are thousands of NHS workers in our local community who go above and beyond in their patient care, and at this time more than ever.’

Mr Borodin was granted asylum in the UK after being accused of fraud in Russia in 2013.

He and another former official at the Bank of Moscow were sought over a case involving a loan worth £276million in Russia.

The former CEO decided to settle in Britain with his wife and their two children attend a school in Berkshire.

Ms Korsakova founded her own luxury gymwear and yoga brand Vaara a few years ago and is a regular face on the London party circuit with a host of celebrity friends.

In June 2013, the well-connected couple attended the Conservative Party summer party and sat on a table with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A company registered to the pair’s address paid £40,000 to buy a portrait of Margaret Thatcher at the evening’s fundraising auction.

The pair employ at least 35 members of staff to look after their 30,000 square foot, Grade II-listed home in Henley, which regularly features on Ms Korsakova’s glamorous Instagram page.

Within its sprawling grounds they also have their own polo pitch and stable block.

Model Tatiana Korsakova is pictured posing for the camera (left) and strutting through the streets of London (right)

The wealthy couple are pictured together at a party in London in June 2014

The couple are pictured together at the Dorcester Hotel in central London in 2013

The couple’s donation will be used to create wellbeing services and a facility for the NHS workers to rest at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, in Reading.

Steve McManus, chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘This is an incredible donation at a very challenging time, and we are extremely grateful to Andrey and Tatiana for their generosity and thoughtfulness.’

Today the UK’s coronavirus death toll stood at 12,107, with 93,873 cases confirmed nationwide.