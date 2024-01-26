Full Capacity Grid Connected Power Generation of the Largest Floating Photovoltaic Power Station in Coal Mining Subsidence Area of Shandong Province

JINING, China, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On January 13, the 250 MW photovoltaic project of Contemporary Amperex (CATL) Yanzhou Phase I, located in Yanzhou District, Jining City, was connected to the grid at full capacity, marking the completion and operation of the largest floating photovoltaic power station in the coal mining settlement area of Shandong Province, which can provide 380 million kWh of “green power” every year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 165,700 tons.

“During the implementation of the project, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company gave us full support with its work style of “not avoiding difficulties, not leaving things overnight, and striving for excellence in all matters”. Dong Zheyuan, deputy general manager of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, wholeheartedly praised the power supply service. CATL Yanzhou Phase I 250 MW photovoltaic project is an important supporting project of CATL new energy project in Jining City, which has been included in the third batch of large-scale wind power photovoltaic base projects in the country. The project is an important part of CATL 1.1 gigawatt fishery light complementary national large-scale photovoltaic power generation base project introduced by Jining City. It is built on 6,100+ mu of coal mining subsidence water surface. It is the largest floating photovoltaic power station in the coal mining subsidence area of Shandong Province. It is also a major supporting and leading project for Shandong Province to accelerate the transformation of new and old kinetic energy in the “14th Five-year Plan”. In order to ensure the grid connection of the project on schedule, State Grid Jining Power Supply Company has set up a special service class to carry out the guidance service of the whole process of access scheme design, review, revision and improvement, and optimize the routine work serial process into parallel. It takes only 15 working days from the submission of access design report by the project owner to the issuance of access approval, which is 57% shorter than the conventional time limit. At the same time, we will accelerate the construction of Maqing 220 kV substation interval expansion project, apply for the support of the provincial company’s “green channel” project, complete the feasibility study, approval and project establishment of Maqing 220 kV interval expansion project within two months, and complete the whole process from project feasibility study to project production in only 10 months, achieving 1+ month ahead of the grid connection time limit of the project and creating a “Jining speed” of green development.

To the New, To the Green and To the Future. In recent years, Jining has made every effort to promote energy transformation and vigorously develop clean energy such as photovoltaic and wind power. Coal collapse areas and mountainous areas are becoming fertile ground for new energy development, and new energy power generation has maintained a rapid growth trend. Jining Company actively strives to be the promoter, pioneer and leader of clean and low-carbon energy transformation. Combined with the regional resource endowment of the park, the photovoltaic base project in the coal mining subsidence area of Southwest Shandong, the photovoltaic development of the whole county and the rapid development of new energy in Jining, Jining Company has successively carried out demonstration projects such as park level new power system, centralized “wind and solar storage and transmission” four-in-one new energy system, distributed photovoltaic “centralized confluence” and “cloud energy storage”, creating the “four new” landing practice of innovation demonstration in Jining area. By the end of December 2023, the Company’s installed capacity of new energy services had exceeded 5 million kilowatts, reaching 5.19 million kilowatts, with an increase of 31.3% over the same period last year.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-capacity-grid-connected-power-generation-of-the-largest-floating-photovoltaic-power-station-in-coal-mining-subsidence-area-of-shandong-province-302045523.html

SOURCE State Grid Jining Power Supply Company

