‘Full House’ cast recreates opening as ‘Full Quarantine’

So members of the original cast of the hit comedy “Full House” recreated their opening sequence – this time showing life in quarantine.

It features him, fellow cast members John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator Jeff Franklin tackling everything from sanitizing to running out of eggs while at home.

“”Full Quarantine” – Stay Safe and Stay Home. —Unlike #FullHouse this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin,” Saget wrote in the Facebook post.