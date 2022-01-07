Full specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been revealed

OnePlus’ next flagship is almost here, and we have the pictures and specs to prove it.

A day after showing off some official images of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company followed up with a list of specifications. We don’t have every single detail yet – the company will share more about the phone and its camera soon – but we pretty much know what we’re dealing with here.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Hasselblad-branded, triple rear camera.

Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED display, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 chip, and it has a triple, Hasselblad-branded camera on the back. The rear camera setup comes with a 50/48/8-megapixel resolution and dual optical image stabilization; on the front we have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other details of note include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W super-fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging. The phone has dual stereo speakers and support for both VoLTE and VoWiFi.

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming in at least two colors (maybe more): green and black.

Credit: OnePlus

As OnePlus itself puts it, the phone is more than a list of specs, so we’re eager to find out more about those cameras. But for now, it appears that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be a worthy successor to the company’s flagship line. More is coming in a few days, so stay tuned.