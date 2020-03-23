The novel Coronavirus has the whole world in it’s grasp. With closures, shutdowns and lock downs, there is extra chaos and anxiety in most homes across the world. With a majority of the schools closed down to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, parents are left scrambling with what to do with the kids– and how to talk to them about this unprecedented disruption caused by COVID-19.

I have put together this list of 20 fun things to do with kids at home while quarantined for the Coronavirus

1. Make a timetable and put it to work.

Sit down with your children and map out how the day will flow. Set up specific times for reading/homework, chores, independent free time, mealtimes, family time and bed time.

Try to stick to some semblance of your original routine from before you started working from home.

Write it down and post the schedule. You will see how much this will help you while at home with kids and quarantined from the coronavirus once you have a schedule to follow.

2. Make time for yourself

Everybody will need a breather right now. Make sure your children know that you will plan blocks of time for yourself and that they will need to self-entertain. This will give you time for needed chores and your own mental-health time. Let children know that disturbing your time will result in a loss of priviledges.

3. Allow free play while in self-isolation for the Coronavirus

Playdates may not be such a great idea right now owing to self isolation from the Coronavirus. Getting outside is allowed and encouraged. Outdoors time and fresh air has huge physical and mental health benefits. While children might complain of not knowing what to do, they will quickly find something to explore or create while outside. Here are a few tips for outdoorsy kids in the age of vanishing playgrounds.

4. Connect together more as a family

Watch TV together or share an electronic game or two. This would also be a great time to watch old family videos. Connecting with happier times is always good for mental health.

5. Help children develop their creativity in this time of self isolation from the coronavirus

Studies at the Harvard university suggest, kids can display intelligence in many different ways through “hands-on abilities, art, music, pictures, words numbers, atheletics and social or emotional development.

6. Start a garden to ward off negativity.

People of all ages can enjoy gardening, but children in particular will have lots of fun and gain special benefits. Gardening is educational and develops new skills including:

A. Responsibility– from caring for plants

B Understanding– as they learn about cause and effect (for example, plants die without water, weeds compete with plants)

C. Self-confidence – from achieving their goals and enjoying the food they have grown

D. Love of nature – a chance to learn about the outdoor environment in a safe and pleasant place

E. Reasoning and discovery – learning about the science of plants, animals, weather, the environment, nutrition and simple construction

7. Teach them to sew while in for the summer while quarantined for Coronavirus

It’s a misunderstanding to think only girls can sew. Boys make great sewers too. Give them something boyish or fun to sew and they make great sewers. There is a whole range of interesting boy designed fabric themes to tune in to the boys. Pick fabrics with themes such as sports, hunting, characters, animals or even a plain colour fabric ion their favoutite colour.

Every child should learn how to sew. There are plenty of reasons why? Let’s list down a few:

Improves hand-eye co-ordination: Threading a needle contributes to the development of hand-eye co-ordination. It helps develop a skill to slip in a tiny piece of thread across the loop of the needle- knotting the thread and stitch through the fabric by hand.

Helps develop problem solving skills: From trying to decide what to sew, to developing their own pattern for a project; sewing projects require planning and preparation.

Helps develop budgetary skills: Never will a missing button be a cause of concern for someone who learnred how to mend and sew as a kid. When they become adults they carry this budgetary skill with them into their everyday lives.

Stronger mathematical skills: Sewing uses plenty of math. Measuring the fabric to cut into the sizes and shapes needed for a project teaches them engineering skills in an everyday activity.

8. Use the Coronavirus imposed self-isolation to embed some Organisational skills

Instilling a sense of organisation may seem like a hefty task in beginning. However, by infusing daily routines with fun makes it exciting. A few kids seem naturally organised, but for the rest, organisation is a skill learned overtime. Use this time at home to organise cupboards, bookshelves and toys. Children always find something to play with during the process sometimes keeping them busy for hours together. Here are some more tips to help your child stay organised

9. Encourage them to experiment with some cool science experiments while you stay in

There are plenty of experiments you can do at home with them. You might even have a few of the materials just lying around the house. But you can actually do some pretty mind-blowing, hands-on science experiments at home using stuff you probably have lying around the house.

10. Catch up on the news

In times of uncertainity, clear and regular communication is vital. With constant updates on the Coronavirus worldwide can be all consuming particularly when one is forced to spend time in self isolation.. Do catch up on the news but know where to go for information.

Fun Things to Do with Children at Night

11. Clean out your closet

Gather your family and start going through the things you no longer use or wear. Rather than throw them in trash, wrap them up and use them as holiday gift donations for families in need

12. Get out all those board games out of the closet

Get out those old fashioned board games out of the closet. Share an electronic game. Wtch old family videos or leaf through a family album. Connecting with happier times is always good for our mental health.

14. Stick to a bedtime schedule

While it may be tempting to delay bedtime for children, it may not be very beneficial to their physical and mental health. You’ll also have very moody children the next day. Have them stick to their usual school-next morning bedtime schedule.

Fun Things to Do With Children aged 2-7

15. Make some foam paint to delight kids

You might have all the ingredients you need at home to make this fun concoction. Mix equal parts shaving cream and glue into a ziplock bag, add your desired food coloring. Seal the bag and squish all the ingredients to have them nicely mixed. Cut off a corner at the bottom of the bag and use like you pipe icing. Have them fill up the layout of their designs.Leave them to dry overnight.

16. Finger Paint or Palm Paint Animals

Have fun creating a full zoo of hand-print and finger printed animals. Use different angles and different parts of their hands or legs to create unique zoo animals.

17. Help them understand the life-cycle of a butterfly

Draw and take printouts of the life-cycle of a butterfly. Ask them to colour and help them understand the beautiful metamorphosis of a chrysallis to a butterfly.

Quick Review of other posts

18. Balloon party

Which child will not like a balloon party? There are lots of games to be played and science experiments to embark on.

19. Coloring books, printouts and charts.

Buy plenty of coloring books, color pencils, markers and sketch pens TO KEEP THEM BUSY so they have plenty of fun things to do while quarantined for the Coronavirus

20. Create a roadway across the house with duct tape

Grab some tape and make roads. Host a car race party or have them run around the house on their roads. Think with them and add some road signs. Talk about what amenities the newly created community might need, and what toys are going to live in which area.

In Conclusion

Staying at home and spending time with kids doesn’t have to be punishing or tedious. With a little creative thinking and pre-planning, this time spent in quarantine for the Corona virus can turn into a fulfilling endeavor.

FAQ On Quarantined For The Coronavirus