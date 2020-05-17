Funding to quench thirst for support

Demand for community grants has soared as COVID-19 sees non-profits rely more than ever on goodwill.

Kingborough Community Missions fundraising co-ordinator Clare Corrigan said she was seeing an influx of clients seeking help.

“With the high cost of living going up, lots of people are facing food insecurity,” she said.

“On top of that with the COVID crisis and unemployment rate rising, it’s really becoming a big problem in the community.”

Ms Corrigan said the group relied on generous donations to supply nutritious frozen meals as needed, anticipating this year’s deliveries would increase by 50 per cent to 15,000 meals.

“It is really scary seeing an increase in people suffering from food insecurity,” she said.

“We don’t want to turn anybody away so we try and embrace everyone with no judgment.”

media_camera Kingborough Community Missions fundraising co-ordinator Clare Corrigan. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

Kingborough Community Missions was one of 41 local community groups to receive funding from RACT’s $100,000 COVID-19 Community Support Fund.

RACT Insurance CEO Trent Sayers said the organisation received an “overwhelming” number of funding requests.

“Typically, the volume of applications we get are within the hundred-odd, so to have over 250 applications shows the magnitude of the issue for community groups struggling with COVID-19,” he said.

“It’s pleasing to provide support, but it’s frustrating seeing a huge appetite for it out there.”

