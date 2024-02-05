Futu Clinches Multiple CME Accolades, Affirming Industry Leadership with a Commitment to Deliver Diverse and Flexible Portfolios for Global Investors

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Futu, a leading fintech company specializing in securities trading and wealth management (Nasdaq: FUTU), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited (“Futu”), has received several prestigious investment awards from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). This recognition validates its influence and industry positioning, particularly in the field of futures and options investments. Over the years, Futu has provided clients with diverse futures and options solutions, earning widespread recognition as the preferred choice by various global exchanges and official institutions for the trading of exchange products and derivative investments.

Leveraging its exceptional user experience and the app’s feature advantages, Futu has been honored with multiple investment awards from the CME, including “Broker program key partner,” “Innovative broker,” “Option mover,” and “Influential broker.” This underscores Futu’s strength and reputation in the supply of derivative products and services, dedicated to providing global investors with diversified and flexible investment portfolios. Additionally, Futu supports various categories of futures and options investments, including Hong Kong stocks, Hong Kong indices, U.S. stock options, ETFs, and CME futures and options, allowing investors to make flexible choices based on their plans. Futu also provides users with an excellent options trading experience, including support for 11 combination options with reduced margin requirements, vertical spreads, and other hedging strategies.

Mr. Jeff Shi, Managing Director of Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited, said, “We are delighted to be recognized as the most awarded technology brokerage at the 2023 CME Awards Ceremony, where top executives from the CME personally commended financial institutions contributing significantly to the local trading market. Under the volatile market in recent years, Futu has not only offered investors diverse, flexible, and resilient investment choices but also became the most awarded tech brokerage. Looking ahead, Futu will continue to expand the platform’s range of tradable assets and enhance flexibility to meet diverse investment needs. We also plan to collaborate with more international exchanges, collectively advancing the development of Hong Kong’s capital market to become a global financial hub.”

About Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited

Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited is a licensed company recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission. Futu has sustained high growth momentum since its establishment in 2012, securing its market leadership in Hong Kong by the number of clients, with its trading volume from retail business ranked Top 3 in the market. Based in Hong Kong, Futu Securities is a next-generation online brokerage. By combining technology and an on-the-go trading platform, Futu enhances the overall trading experience and is committed to becoming an influential financial services platform globally. For more information on Futu Securities, please visit our official website at https://futuhk.com .

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu”) (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Futu was listed on Nasdaq on March 8, 2019. Futu and its licensed subsidiaries provide investing services, including trading and clearing services for United States, Hong Kong SAR, China Connect, and Singapore stocks, margin financing, wealth management, market data, and interactive social features to individual investors through its proprietary one-stop digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo. By creating a network centered around its users, Futu provides connectivity to users, investors, analysts, media, companies, and institutions. Futu also provides Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) solutions, IPO distribution services, investor relations (IR) services, and public relations (PR) services through its enterprise service brand FUTU I&E . Futu Trustee provides one-stop wealth management solutions for corporate clients and high net worth individuals and families, and revolutionizes service delivery for ESOP Trust Administration, Family Trust, and Family Office by using technology. Putting users and experience first, Futu will seek continuous refinement of its products to provide more products and services that benefit investors, corporates, and the industry and become an influential global financial services platform. For more information about Futu, please visit its official website www.futuholdings.com

