Future Outlook: Outdoor LED Lighting Market Poised for 6.8% CAGR Growth Between 2024 and 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

LED lighting's advantages like visibility, safety, and aesthetics fuel market growth across diverse outdoor applications. Government support, smart city trends, and continuous technology improvements further drive expansion.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The outdoor LED lighting market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 27 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2034. These fixtures utilize LED technology, which is renowned for its energy efficiency, longevity, and durability. LED lighting has emerged as a preferred choice for outdoor illumination due to its numerous advantages over traditional lighting technologies.

Outdoor LED lighting finds extensive usage across diverse settings, including streets, highways, parking lots, landscapes, and architectural lighting. The versatility of LED fixtures allows for effective illumination in various outdoor environments, contributing to enhanced visibility, safety, and aesthetics.

Government initiatives play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of LED lighting. Many governments worldwide offer incentives, rebates, and regulatory mandates to encourage the transition to energy-efficient lighting solutions. These initiatives contribute to market growth by creating a favorable environment for LED adoption and supporting related infrastructure development.

The growing trend toward smart city infrastructure fuels the demand for advanced outdoor lighting systems. LED fixtures can be integrated with smart controls, sensors, and communication networks to enable remote monitoring, adaptive lighting, and energy management. This convergence of LED technology with smart city initiatives drives innovation in the outdoor lighting market and opens up new opportunities for market players.

Advancements in LED technology, such as improved brightness, color rendering, and efficiency, continue to drive market expansion. Market players focus on product innovation to meet evolving customer demands, offering fixtures with features like motion sensors, dimming capabilities, and wireless connectivity.

Outdoor LED Lighting Market Research Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 14 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 27 billion CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 6.8 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Market Segments Covered Key Segments of Outdoor LED Lighting Industry Survey By Offering: Hardware

Lamps



Luminaires



Control Systems

Software

Services

Pre-installation



Post-installation By Application: Streets and Roads

Architecture and Urban Landscape

Sports and Large Area

Tunnels

Others By Installation: New

Retrofit By Sales Channel: Retail/Wholesale

Direct Sales

E-commerce By Wattage Type: Below 50W

50-150W

Above 150W By Communication: Wired

Wireless By Interfacing Standard: NEMA

ZHAGA By Region: North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Signify Holding

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Cree Lighting

Dialight

Panasonic Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on application, the sheets and roads are projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.

is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034. South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2034.

experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2034. Based on offering, hardware is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2034.

“The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is a major driver of the outdoor LED lighting market,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape Top of Form

Numerous players compete for market share in the outdoor LED lighting market. Established lighting manufacturers, specialized LED solution providers, and emerging startups vie for dominance.

Competition revolves around technological innovation, product quality, pricing strategies, distribution networks, and customer service. Success in this market hinges on effectively meeting customer needs and staying ahead of competitors through innovation and strategic partnerships.

In April 2023 , Crescent Lighting expanded its product line to encompass various lighting solutions catering to commercial, outdoor, residential, industrial, architectural, and indoor spaces. Their offerings, boasting up to 50,000 hours of longevity certified by LM80, prioritize durability and eco-friendliness.

, Crescent Lighting expanded its product line to encompass various lighting solutions catering to commercial, outdoor, residential, industrial, architectural, and indoor spaces. Their offerings, boasting up to 50,000 hours of longevity certified by LM80, prioritize durability and eco-friendliness. In June 2022 , Hella GMBH introduced new energy-efficient work lamps and floodlights under the S-Series. These lighting solutions enhance workplace safety by providing optimal illumination for work areas. With low power consumption compared to traditional sources, they contribute to reduced CO2 emissions. Top of Form

Leading Outdoor LED Lighting Manufactures:

Signify Holding

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Cree Lighting

Dialight

Panasonic Corporation

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global outdoor LED lighting market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the outdoor LED lighting market is segmented based on Offering [Hardware (Lamps, Luminaires, Control Systems), Software, Services (Pre-installation, Post-installation)], Application (Streets and Roads, Architecture and Urban Landscape, Sports and Large Area, Tunnels, Others), Installation (New, Retrofit), Sales Channel (Retail/Wholesale, Direct Sales, E-commerce), Wattage Type (Below 50W, 50-150W, Above 150W), Communication (Wired, Wireless), Interfacing Standard (NEMA, ZHAGA) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

