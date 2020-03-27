Future Players Take a Big Hit as M.L.B. Navigates a Crisis

Major league teams used to draft as many players as they wanted. The first baseball draft, in 1965, lasted 72 rounds, until only the Houston Astros were left picking. Recent drafts have been capped at 40 rounds.

Now, in this strangest of years, the draft could be whittled to five rounds. That option was made official on Friday when players and owners reached agreement on a set of ground rules for a season thrown into upheaval by the coronavirus pandemic. With no scheduled starting date for this suspended season — and June 1 an optimistic guess — the sides were all but blindfolded while considering how to proceed.

“The principal challenge of this negotiation, for both sides, was the enormous amount of uncertainty around the 2020 season,” said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president for economics and operations. He added: “It’s in everybody’s interests to play as many games as possible.”

At least from the league’s perspective, the opposite may be true for the draft. This year’s event was supposed to be a cause for celebration: It would be the first held in Omaha, Neb., to coincide with the College World Series there. That plan fizzled with the cancellation of the College World Series, and M.L.B. was hesitant to conduct a draft at all — why welcome a new slice of the work force to an industry on hold?