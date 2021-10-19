Future-proof your career with the help of these $20 course bundles

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Picking up a new skill can open you up to more opportunities, grant you a fatter paycheck, and make you indispensable at work.

And the good news is you don’t have to go back to school just to acquire new skills. You can start with these online training course bundles. As of Oct. 17, they all only cost $20.

Comprised of three courses, this training package is designed to help you become an automation expert using Powershell, a task automation platform by Microsoft. It’s usually $600, but it’s on sale for only $20 for a limited time.

Train to be a cybersecurity expert with this bundle, which features over 110 hours of content on ethical hacking, cloud security, virus analysis, and more. It’s valued at $1,437, but you can grab it for just $20 for a limited time.

You can unleash your inner Jimi Hendrix with this expert-led bundle that features comprehensive training on playing the guitar, with lessons ranging from strumming to ear training to playing techniques. It’s a $1,601 value, but you can get it on sale for $20 for a limited time.

This course package equips you with a solid foundation in power engineering, with lectures that cover electrical substations, electric circuits, solar energy, and more. While it’s valued at $1,000, it’s only $20 for a limited time.

With more than 60 hours of premium training, this bundle aims to beef up your knowledge in algebra, statistics, and calculus. Get it for only $20 (MSRP $1,195) for a limited time.

If you want to make bank selling property, this five-pronged bundle can help you break into the world of real estate with over 15 hours of content on REIT fundamentals, types, frameworks, and more. A $1,000 value, the bundle is on sale for $20.

Spearheaded by experienced CPA Robert Steele, this bundle packs 25 hours of training on the basics of financial accounting — from statements and payroll to debits and credits. It usually goes for $1,592, but it’s on sale for only $20 for a limited time.

Elevate your trading skills and build your wealth with this bundle that sheds light on other trading techniques, including candlestick, day, and volume. Grab it for just $20 (MSRP $1,000) for a limited time.

Step up your programming game with this comprehensive bundle that covers the top coding languages — including HTML, JavaScript, Python, and C#. A $4,000 value, you can sign up for only $20 for a limited time.

Included in this bundle is over 40 hours of expert-led content on Microsoft Azure, which will help you build a career in cloud computing. It’ll cost you just $20 for a limited time (MSRP $1,194).

Make bank selling goods online with this jam-packed training on dropshipping and e-commerce, all taught by top Amazon FBA instructors and multi-millionaire dropshippers. Snag it for only $20 (MSRP $2189) for a limited time.

With 119 hours of content, this bundle was specifically created to help you thrive in tech, with courses on different programming languages and data science. It’s valued at $2,594, but you can get it for only $20 for a limited time.

Help companies fight against malicious hackers and start your journey as an ethical hacker with this bundle that’s focused on pen testing, networking, scanning, cloud security, and more. A $1,800 value, you can sign up for just $20 for a limited time.

Uncover the mysteries of cryptocurrency with this blockchain-focused bundle that covers the future of currency and technology. It’s valued at $1,200, but you can get it for just $20 for a limited time.

This 21-part course package is designed to teach you American Sign Language in an efficient way, with courses touching a range of topics that run the gamut from the alphabet to daily essential phrases. Valued over $4,000, you can sign up for $20 for a limited time.

Composed of five courses, this bundle can help take your programming, electronics, and robotics skills to the next level with hours upon hours of content on Raspberry and Arduino. Formerly $995, get it for only $20 for a limited time.

Get on top of your finances and grow your wealth with the help of this bundle that features courses on retirement investing, trading, and cryptocurrency. A $1,200 value, you can get it on sale for just $20 for a limited time.

You can boost your creative prowess with this bundle that teaches you all things watercolor. With 46 hours of content, get to learn the basics of the craft, as well as various techniques and effects for just $20 for a limited time.

Become a spreadsheet master with this bundle that can help you master sorting, analyzing, and reporting data with both Google Sheets and Excel. It’s valued at $2,200, but you can get it on sale for $20 for a limited time.

Gain a deeper understanding of artificial intelligence and machine learning with this 79-part super bundle. It’s on sale for just $20 ($2,388 value) for a limited time.

With this bundle, you can finally be the math whiz you’ve always wanted to be. It features courses on various math concepts, including algebraic expressions, square and cubic roots, exponents and logarithms, and more — all for just $20 ($1,800 value) for a limited time.

Improve your aerial videography skills with this 40-hour bundle that includes courses on shooting with drones. A $1,400 value, you can sign up for just $20 for a limited time.

Now’s your chance to finally understand what an NFT is. This six-pronged course package fills you in on the non-fungible token revolution and teaches you how to register your own art and trade cryptocurrencies for only $20 ($1,200 value) for a limited time.

With eight courses on Java programming, you can become an industry-ready programmer. Get this bundle for only $20 (MSRP $1,600) for a limited time.

With 23 hours of expert-led training, this bundle is packed with courses designed to help you become a master programmer capable of creating websites, developing games, and more. A $1,200 value, it’s on sale for only $20 for a limited time.