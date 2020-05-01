FWICE protests as ‘unethical’ video of Rishi Kapoor from ICU leaks online, hospital says they are investigating

Film body, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has raised protest against the H N Reliance hospital. The association is upset after video of late actor Rishi Kapoor, shot while he was admitted to the hospital’s ICU, was leaked online.

Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit called the video unethical and wrote, “@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all.”

@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all. pic.twitter.com/zvQA0w9t9e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

The attached letter from FWICE refers to the ‘clandestine video footage of dying moments of late Mr. Rishi Kapoor ji’ and how it was ‘repetition of a similar incident of video footage of dying moment of Mr. Vinod Khanna.’

“We have come across a video footage being widely circulated on WhatsApp on 30.4.2020. The video footage appears to be taken inside the ICU of your hospital where the legendary artist Mr. Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on 29.4.2020 and died on 30.4.2020 at 8.45 am,” the letter read. “The video footage also shows an attending nurse with the patient in the ICU. The Video footage leaves no element of doubt that it has been taken in a clandestine manner without the permission of the patient or his family members,” it added.

“The video footage of Mr. Rishi Kapoor would show that the ethical medical practices have not been followed and have in fact been compromised and the administration of the hospital is not being carried out in a proper manner,” FWICE wrote in the letter. “We therefore request you to immediately initiate an in-depth enquiry to ascertain as to how such incident has happened in your hospital and to fix responsibility and to initiate strict action. The aforesaid enquiry be completed in 15 days with intimation in writing to us about the action taken. We hereby convey that should you not take any action as requested we shall be forced to take suitable legal action as we may be advised,” it added.

The management at the hospital issued a statement on Friday saying they would investigate the leak and circulation of videos featuring the actor. A Facebook post on the hospital’s official page reads: “A message from Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital’s management. #RespectForLife.

“It has come to our attention that a video of one of our patients is surfacing on digital media platforms. At Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.”

Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battle with leukaemia at the hospital. His funeral was attended by friends and family members including his son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor.

