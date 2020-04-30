G.H. Mumm Makes Mother’s Day Gift Giving Easy and Luxe





If your mom’s idea of a perfect Mother’s Day gift is a trip to France, give her the next best thing during this time of sheltering-in-place: French Champagne. And when basic bottles of bubbles won’t do, G.H. Mumm is sure to please those mothers who appreciate the finer things in life.

G.H. Mumm’s elegant and complex collection of wines can be delivered right to your mom’s door, in time for Mother’s Day:

G.H. Mumm RSRV Maison Mumm Collection:

• RSRV Rosé Foujita – A champagne appreciated for its elegance, fullness and power. It is aged for four years in the cellars, before the dosage liqueur, sourced from Grand Cru terroirs and matured in oak barrels, adds final notes of pastry and vanilla.

• RSRV Cuvée 4.5 – A unique blend where Pinot Noir offers power and structure, as well as fresh, generous aromas. While the Chardonnay lends elegance and liveliness, as well as tangy citrus notes. Produced in limited quantities, this cham­pagne ages for a minimum of four years in the cellars be­fore it is ready to be enjoyed.

• 2013 RSRV Blanc De Blancs – This Chardonnay Grand Cru is fresh and elegant – a remarkable Champagne with matchless precision and finesse.

G.H. Mumm is part of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët, the prestigious cognac and champagne business of Pernod Ricard, the world’s n°2 in wines and spirits. With its distinguished heritage dating back to 1827, G.H. Mumm is the leading international champagne house in France, and third worldwide.

