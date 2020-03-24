G7 nations pledge to work together ‘for as long as necessary’ in coronavirus battle | CBC News

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus.

The group of seven of the world’s most powerful economies — the U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany, France, the U.K. and Japan — said in a joint statement after a conference call Tuesday “we will do whatever is necessary to restore confidence and economic growth and to protect jobs, businesses, and the resilience of the financial system. We also pledge to promote global trade and investment to underpin prosperity.”

The group’s statement also said it stands ready to contribute financial resources to help vulnerable nations in their battle with the virus that causes COVID-19.

More to come