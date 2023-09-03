Gaabor Launches Spectacular Shopping Day Event in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gaabor officially entered the Southeast Asian markets in 2021 and succeeded in last year’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day Event, which covered its e-commerce platforms in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brazil. Its products ranked top three in the category of small household appliances in the Southeast Asia region of the Shopee platform, and its home appliances products ranked second in the Philippines and fourth in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Gaabor has cast an irresistible net of amazing deals and mind-blowing vouchers to keep customers truly on the edge of your seat. Set aside a special moment at 8:00 PM on Saturday 9.9. Clear your schedule, shift your focus to the Shopee Gaabor Official Store, and get ready to hunt down the immensely huge voucher. This is your time to shine.

From August 30th to September 9th, embark on a true shopping journey all over Vietnam. It’s not just about super affordable shopping, but also the opportunity to seize lightning-fast flash sales and immerse yourself in the frenzy of the mega coin-shaking, featuring countless other exclusive perks

GAABOR has seized this event to collaborate with Shopee in launching a series of captivating programs: vouchers, exclusive deal, devastating deals, and lucky gifts.

Don’t forget to mark September 9th on your calendar; the TOP 9 customers with the highest orders will receive a thrilling gift – VCW14M-WH01A Vacuum Cleaner with a powerful 14000Pa suction power. Tune into our livestream at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 9th, to find out if you are one of the lucky winners.

Furthermore, if you’re eagerly awaiting deals on home appliances, don’t miss the chance to acquire GAABOR’s top 3 hot products: GFD-N240A Air Circulator Fan, GVCW-M16Y02 Premium DEEP SEA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and GR-S30 Electric Rice Cooker with enticing features, all for the unbeatable price of only 999K for the set of 3 products. The opportunity to own these 3 GAABOR products completely free awaits you.

Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in the pinnacle of the 9.9 shopping season with GAABOR. Visit now to embark on your journey to collect vouchers and secure incredible offers for yourself.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/gaabor-launches-spectacular-shopping-day-event-in-vietnam-301915957.html

SOURCE Gaabor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

