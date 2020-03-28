Gabrielle Union, 47, & Daughter Kaavia, 2, Blow Kisses & Ham It Up For The Camera: Watch 

Gabrielle Union and her precious baby girl Kaavia, 2, aren’t letting the global pandemic keep them down. The adorable duo sent ‘love and light’ to the world in a video that’s sure to make you smile.

Gabrielle Union, 47, is spreading joy to the world with the help of her two-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade. The L.A.’s Finest star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 26, to share the cutest video of her sweet little toddler blowing kisses to her 15 million followers.

In the video Gabrielle lets her natural beauty shine with a make-up free face and her braided hair hanging loose. But it’s her daughter that really steals the show. The expressive tot isn’t too interested in playing for the camera at first, but within seconds she appears to catch a glimpse of herself in the screen and she perks up. When her mom tells her to blow a kiss to the camera Kaavia quickly obliges. After bringing her perfectly chubby little hand to her mouth and making a kissing sound she lights up, clearly proud of herself.

Gabrielle was beaming at her beautiful daughter. She captioned her post: “Blowing kisses to the people. Love & light good people.”

Her fans filled the comment section admiring Kaavia’s cuteness, with many of them noticing how much she looks like her daddy, Dwyane Wade,38. One fan wrote: “Shady baby has DWade’s whole face.” While another commented, “Wade’s twin.”

It’s obvious that Gabrielle is a total natural when it comes to caring for her daughter, but the road to motherhood wasn’t an one easy for her. After years of trying unsuccessfully to have a baby together she and Dwyane welcomed their little one via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018.

Her husband recently opened up about the struggles they faced together in his ESPN documentary, Life Unexpected. The NBA star revealed that he and Gabrielle’s doctors feared for her life before they turned to surrogacy.

“I’m watching my wife go through a lot physically,” Dwyane said during the February 23 premiere of his documentary. “You’re sitting in with the doctors and they’re like, ‘You can do this and that, but the risk of you surviving.’ — It became a point where I was like, ‘Oh wait, now I might lose you in this process,’” he said of their pregnancy journey, which included many failed IVF cycles.

Ultimately they realized that they needed to take a different path to expanding their family. “We started having conversations and we were like, ‘What are the other options — and the other became surrogacy,’” he said.