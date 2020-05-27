Gabrielle Union breaks silence about alleged racism on set of ‘AGT’ — as NBC investigation into her firing finds no racial bias

Gabrielle Union is speaking out about the alleged racism she says she experienced on the set of America’s Got Talent — as NBC announces its investigation into her dismissal from the show found no racial bias or “derogatory remarks.”

The former judge, who was let go from the show last year after one season, broke her silence in a new interview with Variety. She spoke of problematic issues she encountered on the set from her very first day, but also detailed alleged racism — allegations which first surfaced in November in a report from the same news outlet.

“I signed up for the experience of being a part of a show that hails itself as the biggest stage in the world,” Union told Variety. “Super diverse, and one about giving people an opportunity to shine where they otherwise probably wouldn’t.” She added, “What could go wrong?”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) More

Union said her first day on the soundstage she was greeted by a cloud of cigarette smoke from series creator, star and smoker Simon Cowell. She’s allergic to smoke, leading to respiratory problems, and when she raised the issue about Cowell’s law-breaking habit with show brass, she was told things wouldn’t change.

The toxic environment on the show, which has aired for 15 seasons on NBC, went deeper for Union. Weeks after she raised issue about the smoking, she was shocked again when guest judge Jay Leno made a joke comparing Cowell’s dogs to food offerings at a Korean restaurant.

“My first big interview in this industry, the first person who allowed me to come on their talk show, was Jay Leno,” Union said. “I’ve always held him in high regard, but I was not prepared for his joke. I gasped. I froze. Other things had already happened, but at this point, it was so wildly racist.”

Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Simon Cowell on the set of America’s Got Talent. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) More

While she considered confronting him, she figured producers would. However, she said she learned nothing happened. Producers said they would “edit it out.”

“You cannot edit out what we just experienced,” Union said. “There is not an edit button in my brain or in my soul. To experience this kind of racism at my job and there be nothing done about it, no discipline, no companywide email, no reminder of what is appropriate in the workplace?”

Leno did not reply to the outlet’s reply for comment. (He called Union a “great girl” in December when his joke was first made public and Asian American Advocacy Groups called for NBC to sever ties with him.)

Amid the allegations that first surfaced last fall, was a source saying Union also received a note from producers criticizing her hair on the show, calling it “too black” for viewers. She wouldn’t comment on that to Variety, citing the ongoing investigation (launched in December), but said the show did not give all contestants equal attention in the hair and makeup chair — a problem on many shows when it comes to minorities.

“Some contestants get the full Hollywood treatment, and then some are left to dangle,” Union said. “When they hit that stage for the opportunity of a lifetime, they want to put their best foot forward and have all of the confidence that everyone else has. When you are making the conscious decisions in hiring, and failing to recognize that you have whole departments that lack the necessary skill set to provide adequate services to all of that diversity that you are touting, you are creating an unequal and discriminatory experience.” (An AGT source said there are 25 full-time hair and makeup staffers and half of them are people of color.)