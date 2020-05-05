Gabrielle Union Gushes Over Daughter Kaavia’s ‘Stone-Faced’ Expression In Cute Video

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia is internet famous thanks to her ‘unbothered’ expressions in pics. Even Gab had to laugh about how her baby girl always looks so serious.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s nearly 18-month-old daughter Kaavia James is beloved by her parents’ fans thanks to amazing Instagram photos where she often tends to look completely unimpressed. Even talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, 62 noted how cute Kaavia is, but that she’s not one to show off many outward signs of giggly joy. “It’s the most adorable baby, yet I’ve never seen a more serious baby in my life,” Ellen noted when Gab appeared on her daytime talk show from home on May 3 to promote her book Welcome to the Party.

Ellen then showed a photo of Kaavia sitting in a bucket surrounded by toys, as well as a pic of her in a cute little swimsuit with floaties. Her face looked so solemn in both pics. “She’s like the George Carlin of babies,” Gabrielle explained, comparing her daughter to the legendary yet not very smiley comedian. “She’s pure comedy, but absolutely dead serious. She’s just stone-faced. She is unbothered and unimpressed at all times.”

Kaavia has her own Instagram account with 1.2 million followers who love to keep up with the “stone faced” little one. Her parents run the account, and even Gabrielle knows how to have fun with her daughter’s “can’t be bothered” expressions. In a May 1 series of three pics, Kaav is seen wearing a cute white and black sun dress, but her face is in a deep pout. Even in the location option, Gab entered “I want to be alone” as to where her daughter was.

In the next photo, Gabrielle gets Kaavia to stand up on her chair, but the expression on her face hasn’t changed, even though her Being Mary Jane actress mom is smiling brightly. “I was just minding my own business y’all. I needed some ME time. Here she comes. All in the kool-aid trying to add agave,” Gab wrote next to it for how Kaavia was feeling about her mom crashing her alone time. D-Wade loved the pics of his lookalike daughter‘s expression and left a series of laughing so hard they’re crying emoji’s, thanks to his wife’s hilarious caption.

Fan love how Kaavia has no time to be bothered. User aholliwood23 commented, “Looking like she been at work all day, in high heels and was stuck in traffic on the way home!” while miz_chrissy told her daddy, “@dwyanewade I’m convinced that baby don’t like you guys.” Fan ketasmiles wondered “@dwyanewade I can’t wait until Kaavia talks. We need to know exactly what’s going on,” as user shella_j07 observd, “She’s never in a good mood! Mood 24/7,” with laughing so hard they’re crying emojis.