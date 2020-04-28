Gabrielle Union once told Steph and Ayesha Curry to break up: ‘The likelihood of this working out is very low’

Gabrielle Union didn’t expect much to come from Ayesha and Steph Curry’s relationship — certainly not for their marriage to last eight years and counting.

The L.A.’s Finest star recalled in a video call alongside her husband, Dwyane Wade, and the Currys that she once advised them to break up.

Gabrielle Union once advised her friends Steph and Ayesha Curry to break up. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,’” Gabrielle said. “I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?”

Ayesha remembered, “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?…OK…’”

The Currys married on July 30, 2011, when she was 22 and he was 23.

They met at 14 and 15 when both were members of the same church youth group in Charlotte, N.C. Her family had just moved from Toronto.

“He’s actually one of the first people I laid eyes on when I moved to the States,” Ayesha told E! News in October 2017. “Didn’t say two words to him.”

She went home and told her sisters she thought he was cute, though.

They began dating several years later, when Ayesha was living in Los Angeles, on her way to becoming an actress. Steph, by then a college basketball player, visited to attend the ESPY Awards.

Gabrielle blamed her pessimism about the relationship on having been a “thot.”

Dwyane them stepped in to apologize, he said, on behalf of the Wade family. “That’s not who we are anymore,” he said with a laugh.

Ayesha and Steph share three children: daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, plus 22-month-old son Canon.

