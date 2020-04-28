Gabrielle Union Once Told Steph & Ayesha Curry to Break Up

Gabrielle Union admitted on an Instagram Live with Steph and Ayesha Curry that she that she once told them to break up years and years ago.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low. You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?,” Gabrielle said.

Ayesha said, “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you?…Okay…’” Gabrielle then responded, “Precisely because I was a thot.”

Gabrielle‘s husband Dwyane Wade then added, “I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That’s not who we are anymore.” Gabrielle then retorted, “Uh…I still might give the same advice.”

