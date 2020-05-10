Gabrielle Union Wishes Everyone a Happy Mother’s Day: ‘No Matter the Route, the Journey, the Title’

Gabrielle Union is extending her thoughts to everyone celebrating, or struggling, on Mother’s Day (May 10).

The 47-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress shared a message on her Instagram, along with a photo of herself in her bed with her daughter Kaavia, who she welcomed via surrogate in 2018.

“Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and everyday. To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people,” she wrote.

