GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Roof Earns LA County Building & Residential Code Approval

Award-Winning Solar Roof Meets Highest Fire Safety Standards: Company Dedicated to

Producing the Safest, Most Durable Solar Roof on the Market

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GAF Energy’s Timberline Solar™, the world’s first nailable solar shingle, has been approved for installation in Los Angeles County after a multi-month review and evaluation by the Research Section of the Department of Public Works Building and Safety Division. The review confirmed that Timberline Solar™ meets or exceeds the County’s 2023 Codes for Electrical, Residential, Building, Green Building, and Existing Building, as well as the 2022 Building Energy Efficiency Standards. Timberline Solar™, which launched in 2022, remains the only solar roof covering to be certified to UL 7103 as a Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Roof Covering. Timberline Solar meets a Class A fire rating under UL 790 and ASTM E108, reflecting the highest possible standard for fire resistance. GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, produces Timberline Solar™ at the company’s R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

“In designing Timberline Solar, we put safety and durability first. We know that is what homeowners care the most about—and, as a team, we are committed to making the safest and most durable solar roof on the market,” said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. “In the last year, Timberline Solar has been approved for tough standards in wind, snow, and fire.”

The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar™ meets a host of rigorous third-party safety standards covering both roofing and solar. The innovative solar roof has received more than 30 design and innovation awards and honors.

Consumers interested in learning more about Timberline Solar™ can visit: https://www.gaf.energy/timberline-solar

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company’s leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world’s first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. Timberline Solar™ is the most-awarded solar shingle in the world. Since its launch in January 2022, it has received more than 30 awards, including from CES, TIME, Fast Company, Popular Science, Green Builder, Good Housekeeping, and the National Association of Home Builders. GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

