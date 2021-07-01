Gain secure access to the internet without restrictions with AdGuard VPN

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A five-year subscription to AdGuard VPN is on sale for £28.77 as of June 29, saving you 88% on list price.

Shopping for a VPN can be tough, but it helps if there are 25 million users already loving and reviewing the platform you’re considering — like with AdGuard VPN.

Getting VPN protection for your computer helps stop your private information from landing in the wrong hands. It also lets you browse truly incognito.

AdGuard VPN uses an advanced encryption algorithm and grants you the ability to choose DNS servers that block ads and trackers. It also has a zero-logging policy, so your information will truly be private. Perhaps the best part of this five-year subscription service is that you can use it on up to five devices in your home simultaneously. You can protect the whole family or just each one of your own devices with a single license.

You’re not likely to experience a lagging connection, either. AdGuard VPN automatically pings your screen to show you the closest and fastest servers that are available to you.

Normally five years of access to the AdGuard VPN service retails for £258. But for a limited time, you can save over 88% and get access for just £28.77.