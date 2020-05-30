Gal Gadot teases a lesbian romance between Wonder Woman and Kristen Wiig’s villain Cheetah

Gal Gadot has teased a lesbian romance between her superhero character and Kristen Wiig’s villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984.

The actress, 35, and her co-star, 46, spoke with SFX Magazine earlier this month about the forthcoming DC movie, giving their thoughts on fan theories about the relationship their character share.

When asked about whether Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Barbara Ann Minerva (Cheetah) were on a date during a scene that appeared in the trailer, Kristen asked: ‘Oh, for a lesbian thing?’

‘The sexual tension is always there’: Earlier this month, Gal Gadot teased a lesbian romance between her superhero and Kristen Wiig’s villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984

While Gal was all for the fan theory, it seemed, as she teasingly chimed in: ‘The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that!’

The Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s most iconic enemies in the DC comics, but the pair have not embarked on a romance in the original work.

And it seems director Patty Jenkins feels its not yet time for a fling between the pair, as she clarified that Wonder Woman 1984’s storyline is ‘clearly about Steve.’

Villain: The Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s most iconic enemies, but while Gal said there was ‘sexual tension’ between them the pair have not embarked on a romance in the comics

Lost love: Director Patty Jenkins seems to feel its not yet time for a romance between the pair, as she said Wonder Woman 1984’s plot is ‘clearly about Steve [Trevor, played by Chris Pine]’

Played by Chris Pine, Steve Trevor is Wonder Woman’s love interest from her first stand-alone film and who is back from the dead under mysterious circumstances.

Patty explained: ‘The whole story was about Steve. It’s a love story with Steve. There wasn’t room for two for Diana.’

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. shared a glimpse at Wonder Woman and Cheetah embroiled in a fight in the White House.

No doubt fans were delighted as Cheetah used her own wrist gauntlets to counter Diana’s Golden Lasso.

Exciting: Earlier this month, Warner Bros. shared a glimpse at Wonder Woman and Cheetah embroiled in a fight in the White House as the latter deflected Diana’s Golden Lasso

However, Wonder Woman was seemingly able to capture Cheetah’s accomplice Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) as another image showed him being restrained by the Lasso in front of US Government officials.

It is interesting to note the transformation into Cheetah as in the trailer released in December showed archaeologist and heiress Barbara as a nerdy woman who befriends Diana but wants to be her.

Back in March, Warner Bros. delayed the summer release of Wonder Woman 1984 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of this decision, the sequel will now be released in cinemas on August 14 instead of June 5.

Interesting: However, Wonder Woman was seemingly able to capture Cheetah’s accomplice Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) as another image showed him being restrained by the Lasso