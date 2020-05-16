Gal Gadot to 2020 grads: ‘Now is your time to start and create your own special story’

“Hey everyone, I’m Gal Gadot, and I’m so honored to be able to personally congratulate you, the class of 2020 on your graduation.

As a child of a teacher and an engineer, I grew up understanding very well the value and the power of education. And now with this moment in your life, when school is done but your next steps are unclear in this somewhat uncertain world, you might feel powerless at times.

So I urge you to think of these words: Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement. Those words were spoken by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. She was the first female prime minister for Israel, and these words had a profound influence on many young people like myself growing up in Israel.

Now the idea seems so simple. But to put it into action isn’t always as simple, because it’s not always as easy as deciding to be happy or deciding to do what’s right. Fanning those flames takes more than desire. It takes even more work, drive, confidence and resources and the ability to go on even when there are those who will tell you it’s not possible, you shouldn’t, you couldn’t.