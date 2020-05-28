Gal Gadot Will Play Classic Hollywood Actress Hedy Lamarr in a New Miniseries

Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot will soon play a hero of another sort: Austrian-born actress of the silver screen, Hedy Lamarr. Here’s what we know about the project thus far.

Gal Gadot is set to star and executive produce a new miniseries about the actress.

An MGM star in the late ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s, Lamarr appeared in movies like Samson and Delilah (the highest-grossing film of 1949) and Boom Town with Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy, and was considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world. Snow White’s iconic princess aesthetic was even modeled on her dark hair and porcelain skin. But Lamarr’s accomplishments off-screen were perhaps even more significant than her on-screen successes.

In addition to her acting career, Lamarr was an inventor, and discovered a frequency-based technology that would later be used in Wi-Fi, GPS, and bluetooth.

The team behind the camera is starting to come together.

The show will be written by Sarah Treem (The Affair), who will also executive producer. Other EPs include Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale), Katie Robbins (The Last Tycoon), and Gadot’s husband, Jaron Varsano.

The project was announced at the TCA meetings in August of 2019.

Initially it was set to run on Showtime. “The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today,” said Showtime’s Jana Winograde.

“In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series.”

But in May of 2020, Deadline confirmed that the project had moved to Apple. Per the publication, the series will follow “the incredible life-story of the Hollywood glamour girl, played by Gadot, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.”

This series wouldn’t be the only project to revisit Lamarr and her story.

Two years ago, the documentary Bombshell, The Hedy Lamarr Story explored the actress’s life. Watch the trailer for that film below:

