Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ – Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital”) announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, (“GDAM”), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022.

Assets Under Management (“AUM”)(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22 (b) 6/30/22 (b) 5/31/22 4/30/22 3/31/22 2/28/22 1/31/22 12/31/21 11/30/21 10/31/21 9/30/21 8/31/21 7/31/21 Total $2,096.6 $1,697.6 $2,013.0 $2,456.0 $2,722.3 $2,408.2 $2,323.2 $2,877.1 $3,471.5 $3,183.8 $2,232.6 $2,126.0 $1,618.1

(a) All figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and acquisitions.

(b) Preliminary AUM associated with GVH Multi-Strategy FOF LP and GVH Market Neutral FOF LP is based on management’s most recent estimate.

(c) AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV. AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period.

Additional information regarding GDAM funds can be found on our website at https://www.galaxydigital.io/services/asset-management.

About Galaxy Digital Asset Management

Galaxy Digital Asset Management is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients in two distinct business lines: Galaxy Fund Management and Galaxy Interactive. GDAM’s multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. GDAM is a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital, which was founded by Mike Novogratz, a former Principal and Chief Investment Officer of the Fortress Macro Funds, and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures.

Galaxy’s CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy’s businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimers

GDAM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

