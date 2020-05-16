‘Game changer:’ These wireless headphones free up your ears, but still deliver the best audio—they’re almost half off, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Noise-canceling headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM3 or the Bose 700 are great if you want to completely block out the world around you, so you can really focus on your favorite music and podcasts. However, what if you want impeccable and brilliant audio, but you still want to be aware of your surroundings?

Someone at HSN has granted to your wish with the AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Headphones, a premium pair that lets you enjoy your favorite tunes without complete noise canceling. Right now, you can get a set for just $120, or $130 off at HSN. That’s a 48 percent savings.

Here’s how they work

These AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Headphones use bone-conduction technology to give you rich and detailed audio. They actually wrap around and behind your ears to deliver sound to your cheekbones instead of your ears.

Now your ears are free to listen to the world around you, while you’re still getting high-quality audio. This is ideal for runners, so you’re not so caught up in your music that you can’t pay attention to oncoming traffic. Plus, this set is waterproof and sweat-proof, so feel free to push yourself to the limit without worrying about damaging your wireless headphones.

“I’m a long time, long-distance runner. I had given up on finding ear buds that met my needs for clear sound, comfort, staying in place, and still allowing me to deal with cars and such,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “And then my son…gave me a pair of AfterShokz. Game changer! As a runner, it’s hard to live without them.”

Phone call quality

Meanwhile, the AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone-Conduction Headphones—which also have an eight-hour battery life on a single charge—feature dual noise-canceling microphones for crystal clear phone calls when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth.

And just because you want to hear the world around you when you’re listening to music doesn’t mean the people on the other side of your phone calls want that too. These noise-canceling microphones can block out any background and ambient noise for the best possible phone call quality.

Goodies

And since they’re from HSN, these wireless bone-conduction headphones come with a bunch of goodies from the retailer—including three months of Pandora Premium for ad-free streaming music, three months of Yoga International for flexible yoga classes at home and a whopping one-year subscription for Hello-Hello, a language-learning app. You can learn up to 13 languages for a year—that’s nearly one new language every month.

Plus, it comes with free shipping, and you can use HSN’s “FlexPay,” so you don’t have to plunk down $120 at once. Instead you can pay in installments of just $24 for five months.

Bottom line

The AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone-Conduction Headphones are the best ways to get comfortable and high-quality personal audio without blocking yourself off from the outside world. They’re ideal for runners, who can stay aware of what’s going on around them.