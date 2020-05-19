‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Then & Now: Where Sophie Turner & More Are 1 Year After The Final Season

One year ago today, the battle for the Seven Kingdoms came to a fiery conclusion on ‘Game of Thrones.’ Now, we’re traveling back to Westeros to take a look back at the final season and see where the main cast members are today!

It’s been one year since devoted audiences and fans watched the epic conclusion of Game of Thrones. The Emmy-winning fantasy series divided fans with its final six episodes that finally saw an unexpected character claim the iron throne — or what was left of it. In the year since the series’ conclusion, the show’s cast has gone on to tackle new projects and start preparation for new, thrilling personal endeavors. Today, we take a look to see what the cast is up to today!

Emilia Clarke earned four Emmy nominations during her time as Daenerys Targaryen, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, and (unofficially) Collector of Titles, on the series. Following her time on the show, Clarke turned her sights on something a bit lighter and with a healthy dose of holiday cheer. She starred in the Paul Feig-directed romantic comedy Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson, who also penned the script. The actress showed off her flair for fashion while on her promotional tour for the film and looked flawless for each new stop. As for her next projects, the Emmy-nominee will star in the forthcoming films Let Me Count the Ways and The Beauty Inside.

While Clarke has been enjoying her thriving career, Sophie Turner has taken a step back to spend time with her reportedly growing family. After playing Sansa Stark since she was just a child, Turner is now enjoying married life with her husband, Joe Jonas. The two are spending quite a lot of time together while quarantined in their Los Angeles home, and they are reportedly expecting their very first child together! Reports circulated in February 2020 that the couple was expecting. Since then, the actress, has been spotted wearing oversized shirts and sweatshirts, concealing a potentially growing baby bump!

Similar to Turner, Kit Harington has been keeping a low-profile and enjoying time with his wife of two years, Rose Leslie, who also played his love interest on the series. After earning an Emmy nomination for his work as Jon Snow, Harington took a step back from the spotlight and turned his sights on a new behemoth in the film industry: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor will appear in the upcoming film The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and more. The film will also reunite him with his on-screen Game of Thrones brother, Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark for three seasons on the show.

Of course, the ensemble cast of Game of Thrones featured so many talented actors, and there are more to check in on! To see more of the cast from the epic show and where they are today, check out the gallery above!