Game on: Microsoft just slashed prices on select Xbox Live titles—starting at $2

Whether you’ve been hunting for ancient Greek treasure as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or completing missions for Dutch Van der Linde in Red Dead Redemption 2, there has never been a better time to dive into video games.

In fact, the past few weeks have seen a massive surge in online gaming. Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox, tweeted on March 15 that the company was seeing increased usage. And PC gaming digital marketplace Steam saw more than 20 million players on a single Sunday in March, according to Forbes.

Not sure where to begin? Start with the deals. Microsoft is having a massive sale on top-rated games, which you can play on Xbox Live for Xbox One or your PC. If you don’t have a membership, snag one month of access for just $1 (was $15).

If you’re looking to grow your video game library—or perhaps even start one—check out these Microsoft deals below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest installment in the Call of Duty game series. This campaign follows a CIA officer and a British SAS soldier who join forces to team up against rebels from Urzikstan to combat Russian forces who are occupying the fictional country. This game has all-new missions, level-ups, tactical modes, and more. Plus, it supports up to 64 players at once.

Half off alert. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is the HD remastering of the first three Spyro games: Spyro the Dragon, Ripto’s Rage!, and Year of the Dragon. These games used to be exclusive to the original PlayStation. But over the years, Activision has opened them up to other consoles like Xbox One.

If you grew up with the classic Spyro titles, now’s the time to introduce them to a new generation of gamers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the Star Wars timeline and follows a young Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who survived the massacre of the Jedi Order. Now he must complete his Jedi training and master his lightsaber, while the Galactic Empire tries to hunt him down.

Although the award-winning title brings a lot of new gameplay and Force abilities that might be tough to master, it’s just flat-out fun to play. Right now, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on sale for $36—$24 off.