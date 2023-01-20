Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Blog

GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA

ByJimmys Post

Jan 20, 2023
GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar today announced that the company has won a group of projects totaling 2.3 GW in the state of Florida in the USA. These systems include sites engineered for 150 mph wind gusts.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, “The ability of our rugged Genius Tracker™ system to survive windspeeds in excess of 150 mph was a critical part of our ability to win this large group of projects.”

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 

email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Links

https://www.gamechangesolar.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamechange-solar-awarded-group-of-projects-totaling-2-3-gw-for-genius-trackers-in-florida-usa-301727173.html

SOURCE GameChange Solar

Related Post

Blog

The City of San José Awards BlocPower a Large-Scale Building Electrification and Workforce Development Project to Electrify Households

Jan 20, 2023
Blog

BCUC Approves Deferral Account for FortisBC's Electric Vehicle Workplace and Fleet Charging Funding Program

Jan 20, 2023
Blog

Concentrating Solar Power Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 12.9 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 9.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jan 20, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Blog

GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Latest News

Hackers can make computers destroy their own chips with electricity

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

3 Day Auditing and Qualifying Suppliers and Vendors Online Course: An Effective Risk Based Approach Course – Supplier or Vendor Qualification is a Crucial Component in Compliance to 21 CFR 111

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Cybeats Signs Commercial Agreement with a Top 3 Global Medical Device and Diagnostics Company

Jan 20, 2023 Jimmys Post