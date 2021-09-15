Gaming accessories from Razer and SteelSeries on sale for up to 50% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Your gaming peripherals are just as important as your gaming console or rig. Not only do they offer additional functionality, but they make your experience much more enjoyable.

You may be hesitant to throw money at accessories with your cash reserved for those fancy PC upgrades. But with this sale, you can score gaming gear that is a quarter of the cost since they’re certified refurbished. Take your pick from all these headsets, keyboards, mice, and more, all with significant price slashes.

Headphones and headsets

Connect these babies directly to your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, and you’ll get to start gaming in just seconds. The pair boasts superior noise cancelation for immersive gaming. With award-winning sound, it emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds, giving you an audio advantage. Grab a pair on sale for $139.99 (MSRP $199).

Ideal for Playstation consoles, the Rig 500 PRO features 50-millimeter low-distortion drivers and Dolby Atmos, delivering crisp high-resolution sound and audio that sweeps all around. It has cushioned dual-material ear cups with moisture-wicking fabric, too, keeping you comfortable as you decimate your opponents. A pair usually goes for $69, but you can grab it on sale for $34.99.

Game in style with these Razer Kraken Pink Kitty Edition, which comes with adjustable kitty ears. It’s waterproof, damage-resistant, and adjustable, with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio and superior audio immersion across any form of entertainment. Plus, it has built-in Razer Chroma tech and glowing earcups for customized looks every time. Usually $149, the Kraken is on sale for $89.99.

The RI 400 PRO HC has 40-millimeter high-sensitivity speaker drivers to provide unmatched sound. It also has a game audio dial that makes it a breeze to adjust the master volume without interrupting your gameplay. Formerly $49, you can get a pair on sale for $24.99.

With neodymium magnets built-in, these bad boys produce dynamic audio details at 10Hz to 40 kHz. They’re designed with a ski-goggle headband and AirWeave ear cushions for long-lasting comfort, allowing for hours and hours of gaming. And thanks to the ClearCast microphone, the Arctis Pro can filter out background noise for high-clarity voice chats. Snag it for $98.99 (MSRP $179).

Enjoy lossless wireless audio and ultra-low latency with this pair that features a 2.4GHz connection. You can play long hours thanks to the 24-hour battery life, and with the Discord-certified Clearcast bidirectional microphone, you can hear stunning detail in all games. It can be yours for only $95.99 (MSRP $179).

Designed to provide superior sound quality and long-lasting comfort, the Razer Kraken is THX 7.1 surround sound capable and has cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and pressure build-up. The pair also packs a retractable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background and ambient noises to make way for crystal-clear communication. It can be yours for $68.98 (MSRP $99).

The Kraken Tournament Edition happens to be the first gaming headset to introduce THX Spatial Audio, delivering realistic depth for greater awareness in your in-game surroundings. Coupled with the custom-tuned 50-millimeter drivers that deliver powerful bass, you’ll be able to hear even the most subtle footsteps sneaking up behind you. Grab your own pair for $48.99 (MSRP $99).

Thanks to its high-sensitivity 50-millimeter drivers and Dolby Atmos technology, this pair lets you hear every detail in your game. It has dual-material ear cushions, too, capable of blocking outside noise. With a noise-canceling mic with a flip-to-talk function, your gaming buddies will only hear what you want them to. Get it on sale for only $34.99 (MSRP $69).

The 3rd generation Kraken comes equipped with large 50-millimeter drivers that deliver powerful sound and cooling gel cushions for long-lasting comfort. With a retractable unidirectional microphone built-in, you can make callouts with no trouble. It usually retails for $79, but you can get it on sale for $64.98.

Gaming mice

This gaming mouse features 3 swappable side plates for personalized button configurations, with 2, 6, and 12-button layouts that provide tactile, audible feedback. With extremely low latency, seamless frequency hopping, and up to 100 hours of battery life, you may even forget that it’s wired. Typically $149, it’s on sale for $104.99.

Clocking in at only 57g, the Aerox 3 is ultra-lightweight, allowing for effortless gameplay. It comes with a USB-C soft super mesh cable for less drag, as well as silky smooth PTFE glide skates for enhanced control and speed. Score it on sale for only $39.99 (MSRP $59).

Controllers

The Force will always be with you when gaming with this Star Wars: The Mandalorian-themed controller. It’s compatible with any headset, has custom button mapping, and is equipped with a magnetic contact system to provide a secure and fast charge every time. It’s also made with the same material as your Xbox wireless controller. Get it on sale for $249.99 (MSRP $329).

Experience lag-free games with this controller that boasts superior Bluetooth technology and a rechargeable battery that allows for 20 hours of non-stop use. Made with high-quality hardware, it’s a full-size ergonomic controller that’s built to last a lifetime. It usually retails for $59, but you can get it on sale for $27.99.

Gaming keyboards

This keyboard has OmniPoint adjustable switches, allowing for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 to 3.6 millimeters. It’s made of aircraft-grade aluminum for a lifetime of durability and has a magnetic wrist rest that provides full palm support. It’s usually $149, but you can get it on sale for $134.99.

This full-sized keyboard has the same features as the TKL 64734, including vibrant RGB Illumination for unmatched customization with 16.8 million colors per key. It also features an integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more. Snag it on sale for $149.99 (MSRP $199).

This keyboard utilizes optical technology to deliver unmatched speed. It has a key stabilizer bar so every keypress is precise and accurate, as well as a new switch design that actuates and resets at the exact same point for rapid performance. Normally $199, it’s on sale for $119.99.

Misc gaming accessories

Stream your heart out with this USB webcam that boasts a high-performance adaptive light sensor for max fidelity, giving your viewers pro-grade clarity and quality. With 1080p video at up to 60FPS, your stream will be more engaging and natural to watch. Normally $199, you can get it on sale for $149.99.

Engineered to enhance your streams, the Siren X filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. It’s also designed to fit your gaming setup with its non-obstructive design, allowing your audience to see more of you. Normally $99, you can grab it on sale for $69.98.

Designed for gaming, these audio glasses work to protect your eyes and immerse your ears. The pair has built-in speakers and a mic hidden in its frame, allowing you to stay engaged without any disruptions. And with the blue light filter, it also helps reduce eyestrain. Get a pair on sale for $139.99 (MSRP $199).