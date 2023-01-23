Gaming Marketplace, AQUA.xyz Brings Familiar Gaming Culture to web3 with Lunar New Year Campaign

The web3 Marketplace that Helps Gamers Trade Smarter and Play Better is Partnering with Four Premium Titles to Release High-Utility, New Year Branded NFTs and Tokens for Players

NEW YORK , Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In celebration and the spirit of the Lunar New Year, AQUA.xyz, a web3 gaming marketplace that partners with leading blockchain games, is gifting a variety of in-game assets and tokens across ‘Guild of Guardians (mobile RPG),’ ‘Immortal Game’ (chess), ‘Undead Blocks’ (FPS), and ‘Gods Unchained’ (DCCG) to celebrate the year of the rabbit. While Lunar New Year campaigns are a regular part of gaming culture in traditional games supported by large studios (link), minting a custom-designed, multi-title campaign across four premier web3 titles is a major commitment and industry-first.

“At AQUA, our main focus is to deepen and enrich the player experience in any way possible, and Lunar New Year is one way of showing appreciation for our global community,” said Alay Joglekar, Head of Marketing at AQUA.xyz. “Bringing together four of our partners to create special items and giveaways for players during this celebration is just the beginning of what we want to deliver year-round for gamers across the globe.”

Beginning today through Friday, January 27th, the first 1,000 players who link their wallet or login to the site via this link will receive a custom Undead Blocks Lunar-themed NFT, as well as their chance to win random Red Envelope daily drops on the other three participating titles. Collectively, AQUA.xyz will distribute in-game assets valued at over $5,000.

By focusing on actual in-game utility, and not on highly-volatile collectables depending on speculative economics to make a quick buck, AQUA.XYZ avoids the common Web3 pitfalls that attract prospecting players. Instead, AQUA.XYZ welcomes players who enjoy the games they play but still share the excitement for gamer-owned assets.

“Partnering with AQUA to celebrate core gamers has been fantastic,” said Grant Haseley, CEO of Wagyu Games, maker of Undead Blocks. “They’re redefining the role of a marketplace through creativity and innovation, working with us as one team to deliver quality experiences for players.”

Led by seasoned gaming veterans Sean Ryan (CEO), John Cahil (CTO), and Alay Joglekar (Head of Marketing), the leadership team is applying their 50+ years of combined experience as industry leaders at Facebook, Sega, Yahoo! Games, and Riot Games to redefine asset ownership in gaming and reimagine its utility. The company secured a $10M seed funding round last year by investment platform DIGITAL, and hosts a distributed team of 20+ headquartered in New York City, NY. To connect with AQUA executives and hear more about their ambitious plans to support web3’s highest-utility assets, please reach the media contact above or visit: AQUA.xyz

AQUA is a player-focused community marketplace built for web3 gamers. AQUA empowers players to explore the evolving world of web3 gaming, providing deep insights and data points on in-game assets, giving Players the content and tools they need to buy, sell, and trade gaming NFTs from their favorite titles. Composed of gaming industry veterans and powered by web3 gurus from investment platform DIGITAL, AQUA aims to build a better experience for Players in the metaverse.

