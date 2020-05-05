Garage destroyed in Invermay blaze, cause unknown

news, local-news,

A blaze at Invermay has destroyed a garage, with an investigation unable to determine the cause of the fire. Just before 6pm last night, fire crews from the Launceston Fire Brigade responded to the fire on Taylor Street. IN OTHER NEWS: The two crews extinguished the flames engulfing the weatherboard garage to prevent them from leaping to a nearby house. No one was injured in the incident. It's estimated $20,000 worth of damage was done as a result of the fire.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/ec214c2d-1a4a-4d8e-a97c-ca8d24a54344.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg