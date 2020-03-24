Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s emotional home concert crashes Facebook Live

The country couple drew 3.4 million viewers to the concert they called “Inside Studio G,” which fans were forced to reload when it was overwhelmed several times by the high traffic.

As Yearwood sang “Amazing Grace,” Brooks tearfully told the audience “We’re all in this together,” in reference to social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, adding “I need this worse than anybody.”

“You get to play your guitar walking around your home because got nothing to do,” Brooks said.

After taking requests from fans, the two performed a cover of “Shallow,” the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga duet from 2018 film “A Star Is Born.” They also covered the Leonard Cohen classic, “Hallelujah” and “Golden Rings,” a song performed by another country couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones.