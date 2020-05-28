Gary Busey says he met angels after he died and came back to life following 1988 motorcycle accident

Close call: Moore, 57, once had a seizure and nearly died after using synthetic pot and nitrous oxide, which she described in her autobiography Inside Out

Demi Moore

Moore, 57, once had a seizure and nearly died after using synthetic pot and nitrous oxide, which she described in her autobiography Inside Out.

‘Everyone was witnessing my body flaying. My daughter [Rumer] was terrified she was gonna see me die right in front of her. Within me I was in a place thinking wow how did I get in here? This is interesting. My very next thought was “Oh I wonder if I could get out.”

‘All of a sudden I was back in my body, it was a moment that I was somehow being given a choice. I think emotionally it was [that close]. Something had to give. You either go in or out.’

Revived: Stone, 62, said she ‘died and came back to life’ after brain hemorrhage in 2001

Sharon Stone

Stone, 62, said she ‘died and came back to life’ after brain hemorrhage in 2001.

‘I feel that I did die,’ said the Basic Instinct star. ‘This kind of giant vortex of white light was upon me and – poof! I sort of took off into this glorious, bright-white light.’

‘I started to see and be met by some of my friends… people who were very, very dear to me [who had died]. I had a real journey with this that took me to places both here and beyond.’

Stone added: ‘But it was very fast – whoosh! Suddenly, I was back. I was in my body.’

Bad reaction: Seymour, 69, almost died after having a severe allergic reaction following an injection for bronchitis

Jane Seymour

Seymour, 69, almost died after having a severe allergic reaction following an injection for bronchitis.

‘Immediately on getting the injection I knew something was wrong.

‘And I saw this white light. I had no pain, I had no tension, I just kind of looked and then went, “That’s very strange. That’s me. But that can’t be me if I’m here.”‘

Crash: Osbourne, 71, was involved in a serious ATV crash on his English estate in 2003, resulting in a fractured collarbone, multiple cracked ribs, and a several day coma

Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne, 71, was involved in a serious ATV crash on his English estate in 2003, resulting in a fractured collarbone, multiple cracked ribs, and a several day coma.

He recounted the experience in his biography I Am Ozzy, writing: ‘I didn’t know where I was or how long I’d been there. I would drift in and out of consciousness.

‘Other times there would be a white light shining through the darkness, but no f*cking angels, no one blowing trumpets and no man in a white beard.’

Back from the brink: Busey, 75, had to have emergency brain surgery after crashing his motorcycle in 1988. He said that he died and came back to life after the operation

Gary Busey

Busey, 75, had to have emergency brain surgery after crashing his motorcycle in 1988. He said that he died and came back to life after the operation.

He says her encountered angels who told him: ‘”You may come to us now or return to your body and continue your destiny.”

‘And every time he spoke, I felt so loved, like a little baby in the arms of his brother, so when you hear the truth over there you do it.’