Gary Lineker apologises to Luke Chadwick for hurt caused on They Think It’s All Over

Gary Lineker has apologised to Luke Chadwick for the cruel insults directed towards the former Manchester United teenager on They Think It’s All Over.

On Twitter Lineker wrote: ‘I was part of that show, therefore, I too would like to apologise to Luke Chadwick for any hurt caused.’

The show was fronted by Nick Hancock, who added: ‘Listening to Luke is incredibly humbling, he’s shown so much more generosity and understanding and good judgement than we did at the time.’

Manchester United player Luke Chadwick was the subject of cruel jokes about his appearance on the BBC show They Think It’s All Over

They Think It’s All Over was a satirical sports-based panel show presented by Nick Hancock (centre) and featuring Gary Lineker (right), David Gower (left), Jonathan Ross (top left) and Rory McGrath (top middle)

The show featured guest captains including Lineker, poked fun at Chadwick week after week.

And Chadwick, a teenager trying to break into Sir Alex Ferguson’s first team at Old Trafford, has revealed how the jibes drained his confidence to the point where even going out shopping turned into an ordeal.

Chadwick has since wondered whether he should have spoken to the BBC and asked them to stop the jokes about his looks.

He told The Athletic: ‘When they started bringing it [my appearance] up, they were bringing me to the attention of millions of people.

‘I remember the first time and someone texting me to say, “Nice appearance on They Think It’s All Over”.

Chadwick was a teenager at the time and left ‘hoping and praying’ he wouldn’t be mentioned

‘I was so shocked because I was quite naive back then, even if I was playing occasionally for Manchester United.

‘I watched it the next week and I could see people laughing at these jokes about me. It was obviously funny to other people but, to me, it didn’t feel like that.