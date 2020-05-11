Gary Neville throws doubt over Premier League return ahead of today’s Project Restart meeting

Gary Neville expects a further delay to the Premier League returning after last night’s government briefing made no mention of top-level sport.

June 12 had been pencilled in by Premier League chiefs who meet today as they try to get the season back up and running but Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s address to the nation did not make that prospect any clearer.

Neville tweeted first thing this morning: ‘I’d be surprised if we didn’t see the PL in this meet today bump the “Project Restart” plan down the road again.

Pundit and former Manchester United player Gary Neville expects a further delay to the Premier League returning

‘They’ve been hanging their hat on government guidance. There isn’t anything in that speech last night that will comfort the Players/Dr’s at clubs.’

He followed that with ‘June 12’ and a red ‘X’ next to it.

The prime minister, setting out the ‘exit plan’ from the coronavirus lockdown, did talk up the prospect of a phased return for schools by early June while people are allowed unlimited outdoor exercise and sport with members of their own household from this week.

The top flight are set to discuss plans to return to training and then games returning, with behind-closed-doors matches and relegation issues on the table ahead of an expected vote. Any vote would not be today though.

Aston Villa, who are second bottom, lost in the last Premier League played this season – back on March 9 – Villa captain Jack Grealish is pictured after that match

Neville tweeted on Monday morning ahead of the Premier League meeting

Neville said last week that the talks were becoming ‘dirty behind the scenes’ and that those lower down the table would get ‘bullied into playing again’ as clubs jostle to try and get the season completed.

The three teams occupying the Premier League’s bottom three places have been warned that relegation could be imposed on them if they continue to obstruct plans to resume the season next month at neutral venues.

At today’s meeting, those desperate to restart the season could demand a vote on relegation if Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth don’t back plans to resume.