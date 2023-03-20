Gate.io Launches Spot Block Trading Service

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gate.io, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched its spot block trading service today, catering to the needs of institutional and high-net-worth clients. This service provides deep liquidity and personalized support. By integrating with the world’s leading liquidity pools, it offers the most competitive quotes, alongside being able to mitigate price fluctuations in the market, it also ensures robust privacy and security for any and all transactions. This professional, personalized, private, and secure service allows both institutions and HNW individuals to perform bulk spot trades efficiently.

“This innovative solution offers enhanced security, privacy, and efficiency, tailored to the specific needs of institutional and high-net-worth individuals. We believe that our block trading service will become an essential tool for those looking to execute large trades quickly and efficiently, without sacrificing the security and privacy that they demand.” Dr. Lin Han, Founder and CEO of Gate.io said.

Spot Block Trading Service

Block spot trading refers to a way of trading that uses digital currency to buy and sell assets on exchanges. It’s common among institutional investors, hedge funds, and high-net-worth individuals who deploy large amounts of capital. Large orders made on exchanges, coupled with any direct reactions (a buy or sell frenzy) can often impact the broader market and cause drastic fluctuations in the price of digital assets. However, through Gate.io block trading, users can not only mitigate this type of drawback but also benefit from a myriad of advantages like:

Competitive pricing and top-tier liquidity pools;

Zero fees and zero slippage;

Self-owned liquidity pool, instant settlement (transactions are finalised within seconds);

Custom services for multiple cryptocurrencies and transactions;

Robust privacy that doesn’t require any users to disclose over-the-counter (OTC) transactions;

Gate.io Spot Block Trading Method

Gate.io offers two over-the-counter trading methods for its spot block trading service.

The first is through the Gate.io homepage, where users can click “Trade – Spot Block Trade” to access the trading page. They can select the currency they want to trade, preview and confirm the quote, and complete the transaction by clicking on the settlement option.

The second method is to contact the Gate.io team by email( institutional@gate.io ) or telegram(@KA_EMEA and @KA_APAC) to discuss bulk transaction needs on a per-trade or case-by-case basis. The highly experienced team will offer competitive prices and first-class services to meet the users’ needs.

