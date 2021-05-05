Gateway 11.6″ FHD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N3350 Up to 2.4GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, Webcam, Remote Work, Windows 10 S, BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus, Office 365 1-Year, Blue



Price: $359.00

(as of May 05,2021 18:46:32 UTC – Details)





Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.

The 11.6-inch Gateway convertible notebook features a 1080p screen that brings a crystal-clear picture for any and all of your tasks. The Tuned by THX Audio lets you experience the theater level quality in the convenience of your home.

Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N3350 (1.1 GHz, Up to 2.4GHz, 2M Cache)

Display

11.6″ LCD IPS Touchscreen Display, (1920 x 1080)

RAM Memory

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

Hard Drive

64GB eMMC Storage

Micro SD

Micro SD Slot (Up to 512 GB) x 1

Speakers

Built-in Stereo Speakers x 2

Front Camera

0.3MP Front-Facing Camera

Battery Life

Up to 8.5 hours of battery life

Ports

USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1

Microphone

Built-in Microphone

Features

Includes Microsoft 365 Personal for One Year and 1TB Microsoft OneDrive Storage

Operating System

Windows 10 Home in S Mode

Dimensions (H x W x D)

11.1″ x 7.6″ x 0.7″

Weight

2.6 lbs

Accessories

BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive)

CPU: Intel Celeron Processor N3350 @ 1.10GHz (2 Cores, 2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz)

11.6″ FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Display; Intel HD Graphics 500; 360° flip-and-fold convertible design

4 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage. No Optical Drive; Front 2 MP fixed-focus with LED indicator / Rear 8 MP auto-focus Camera and 2x, Array microphone Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready

USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Power button, Micro SD Slot x 1, HDMI x 1

▌Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌Bundled with BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive); Windows 10 Home in S Mode; Microsoft 365 Personal for One Year and 1TB Microsoft OneDrive Storage Included; Blue





