Gateway 11.6″ FHD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N3350 Up to 2.4GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, Webcam, Remote Work, Windows 10 S, BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus, Office 365 1-Year, Blue
Price: $359.00
Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready.
The 11.6-inch Gateway convertible notebook features a 1080p screen that brings a crystal-clear picture for any and all of your tasks. The Tuned by THX Audio lets you experience the theater level quality in the convenience of your home.
Processor
Intel Celeron Processor N3350 (1.1 GHz, Up to 2.4GHz, 2M Cache)
Display
11.6″ LCD IPS Touchscreen Display, (1920 x 1080)
RAM Memory
4GB LPDDR4 RAM
Hard Drive
64GB eMMC Storage
Micro SD
Micro SD Slot (Up to 512 GB) x 1
Speakers
Built-in Stereo Speakers x 2
Front Camera
0.3MP Front-Facing Camera
Battery Life
Up to 8.5 hours of battery life
Ports
USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1
Microphone
Built-in Microphone
Features
Includes Microsoft 365 Personal for One Year and 1TB Microsoft OneDrive Storage
Operating System
Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Dimensions (H x W x D)
11.1″ x 7.6″ x 0.7″
Weight
2.6 lbs
Accessories
BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive)
CPU: Intel Celeron Processor N3350 @ 1.10GHz (2 Cores, 2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz)
11.6″ FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Display; Intel HD Graphics 500; 360° flip-and-fold convertible design
4 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage. No Optical Drive; Front 2 MP fixed-focus with LED indicator / Rear 8 MP auto-focus Camera and 2x, Array microphone Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready
USB 2.0 x 1, USB 3.0 x 1, Power button, Micro SD Slot x 1, HDMI x 1
▌Authorized BROAGE Bundle ▌Bundled with BROAGE 3 In 1 Design Stylus (Stylus Pen + Ballpoint Pen + USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive); Windows 10 Home in S Mode; Microsoft 365 Personal for One Year and 1TB Microsoft OneDrive Storage Included; Blue