Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are ‘experimenting’ during the lockdown



Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are spending time together during the lockdown. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities have been finding new ways to spend time at home amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan are also keeping themselves busy while staying indoors.

Gauri Khan in her latest Instagram post, shared a photo of Suhana and captioned it, “Learning…. make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..” Her post invited a lot of love for Suhana from Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra and others.

Suhana too shared a couple of photos on social media as she experimented with her looks at home. “Experimenting💄” she wrote along with the photos.

Gauri had earlier shared a video of her mother as she came out in the balcony to celebrate the efforts of the health care personnel.

A few days back Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh spread awareness about coronavirus and urged his fans to stay at home to prevent themselves from the disease. He posted a video on Twitter which was packed with songs and scenes from many of his films including Kal Ho Na Ho, Raees, Baazigar, Fan, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss and Om Shanti Om among many others.

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx,” Shah Rukh captioned the clip.

Shah Rukh posted a couple of other videos requesting people to follow the preventive measures suggested by the government.

