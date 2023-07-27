Gcore partners with UbiOps and Graphcore to empower AI teams

Gcore has joined forces with UbiOps and Graphcore to introduce a groundbreaking service catering to the escalating demands of modern AI tasks.

This strategic partnership aims to empower AI teams with powerful computing resources on-demand, enhancing their capabilities and streamlining their operations.

The collaboration combines the strengths of three industry leaders: Graphcore, renowned for its Intelligence Processing Units (IPUs) hardware; UbiOps, a powerful machine learning operations (MLOps) platform; and Gcore Cloud, known for its robust cloud infrastructure.

By leveraging these cutting-edge technologies, Gcore Cloud presents AI teams with a seamless experience, making it effortless to utilise IPUs for specific AI tasks while benefiting from UbiOps’ MLOps features such as model versioning, governance, and monitoring.

Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore, commented:

“The collaboration between Gcore, Graphcore, and UbiOps brings a seamless experience for AI teams. This enables effortless utilisation of Gcore’s cloud infrastructure with Graphcore’s IPUs on the UbiOps platform. This means that users can take advantage of the exceptional computational capabilities of IPUs for their specific AI tasks. Also, users can leverage UbiOps’ out-of-the-box MLOps features such as model versioning, governance, and monitoring. These features help teams to accelerate time to market with AI solutions, save on computing resource costs, and efficiently use them with on-demand hardware scaling. We’re thrilled about this partnership’s potential to enable AI projects to succeed and reach their goals.”

To showcase the significant advantages of IPUs over other devices, Gcore conducted benchmarking tests on three different compute resources: CPUs, GPUs, and IPUs.

Gcore trained a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) – a model designed for image analysis – using the CIFAR-10 dataset containing 60,000 labelled images, on these devices.

The results were striking, with IPUs and GPUs significantly outperforming CPUs in training speed. Even with minimal optimisation, IPUs demonstrated a clear advantage over GPUs, enabling even shorter training times:

This collaboration offers AI teams unparalleled access to powerful hardware tailor-made for demanding AI and ML workloads.

By integrating Gcore Cloud, Graphcore’s IPUs, and UbiOps’ MLOps platform, teams can work more efficiently, cost-effectively, and scale their hardware as needed. The combined offering enables AI projects to realise their full potential, driving innovation and progress in the AI industry.

With this strategic alliance, Gcore, Graphcore, and UbiOps are poised to make advanced resources more accessible and empower AI teams worldwide to achieve their goals.

(Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)

See also: Damian Bogunowicz, Neural Magic: On revolutionising deep learning with CPUs

Want to learn more about AI and big data from industry leaders? Check out AI & Big Data Expo taking place in Amsterdam, California, and London. The event is co-located with Digital Transformation Week.

Explore other upcoming enterprise technology events and webinars powered by TechForge here.